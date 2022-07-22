Saturday, July 23
Sid Kallas Oval, Cowra (under 18s starts 11am)
COWRA: TBC
CYMS: 1 Brad Pickering, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Fletcher Haycock, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Luke Jenkins, 10 Tom Stimpson, 11 Mitch Cleary, 12 Jayden Merritt, 13 Jaymn Cleary; Bench: 14 Sullivan Haycock, 15 James Stanley, 16 Brydon Ramien, 17 Riley Wake. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Apex Oval, Dubbo (under 18s starts 12pm)
MACQUARIE: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Clayton Daley, 3 CJ Ralph, 4 Corey Cox, 5 Brandan Hamilton, 6 Blake Merritt, 23 Jai Merritt, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Zac Williams, 13 Filisione Pauta; Bench: 14 Dalin Smith, 15 Clayton Couley, 16 Daniel Pracey, 17 EJ Fernando. Captain-coach: Alex Ronayne.
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Desi Doolan, 3 Keelan Bresac, 4 Jeremy Gordon, 5 Charlie Hutchinson, 6 Willie Wright, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Jed Betts, 11 Tommy Lemmich, 12 Mack Atkins, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Joey Bugg, 15 Dan Bain, 16 Ben Gunn, 17 TBA. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
Jack Arrow Oval, Bathurst (reserve grade starts 12pm)
ST PAT'S: 1 Lee McClintock, 2 Derryn Clayton, 3 Tye Siakisoni, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Matt Beattie, 6 Matt Ranse, 7 Blake Fitzpatrick, 8 Nick Booth, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Josh Belfanti, 12 Cooper Akroyd, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Jack O'Neill, 15 Jackson Vallis, 16 Luke Single, 17 Jack Mackey. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt.
WELLINGTON: 1 Tony Clevin, 2 Warren Peachey, 3 Jacob Newman, 4 Brian Baxter, 5 Timmy Boney-Stewart, 6 Randel Dowling, 7 Mason Williams, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Nat Lindsay, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Wade Peachey, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Cooper Taylor, 15 Elijah Colliss, 16 Ben Bruce; 20 Kenny Everson, 18 Robert Gilbert. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow (under 18s starts 11.30am)
LITHGOW: 1 Donovan Peters, 2 Grant Rhodes, 3 Lomano Lufe, 4 Jesse Lualua, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Greg Alderson, 7 Isaac Thompson, 8 Taylor Davidson, 9 Harrison Bender, 10 Ryan Richardson, 11 Ryan Jervis, 12 Dylan Dukes, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 Cooper Egan, 15 Jack Smith, 16 Joseph Ma'u, 17 Tom Fraser. Coach: Graeme Osborne.
MUDGEE: 1 David West, 2 Charlie Clayton, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lee Hicks, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Clay Priest, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Luke Moody, 11 Cody Godden, 12 Chad Chandler, 13 Ben Thompson; 14 Jared Robinson, 15 Andrew Bain, 16 Hudson Brown, 17 Jarrod Cooper. Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn.
Wade Park, Orange (under 18s starts 1pm, first grade 5.10pm)
CYMS: 1 Lachie Munro, 2 Liam Wilson, 3 Dion Jones, 4 Marcel Ikinofo, 5 Jordan Clarke, 6 Joey Lasagavibau, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Curtis Cantwell, 11 Ethan Bereyne, 12 Alex McMillan, 13 Ethan McKellar; Bench: 14 Josh Board, 15 Robert Mortimer, 16 Nick Law, 17 Will Cusack. Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer.
PARKES: 1 Joe Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Semi Valatakai, 4 Jim Dabea, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Jack Creith, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Will Wardle, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Jesse Shorter, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Brandon Tago, 13 Jake Porter; 14 Ponipate Musunamasi, 15 Riley Scott, 16 Cody Crisp, 17 Eroni Turaga. Captain-coach: Jack Creith.
Sunday, July 24
Spooner Oval, Forbes (under 18s starts 12pm)
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Coopa Martin, 3 Richie Fui, 4 Alvin Maungatti, 5 Zeke Hartwig, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Jake Hadrill, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tongia Fox, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 15 Connor Greenhalgh, 16 Martin Herbert, 17 Ben Maguire, 18 Dawson Nanai, 19 Tom Hopkins, 20 Brad McMillan. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Chris Anderson, 3 Jesse Buchan, 4 Waqasaqa Qiolevo, 18 Marika Turagaiviu, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Matt Boss, 8 Jackson Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Mitch Gallagher, 11 Rakai Tuheke, 12 Harry Gersbach, 13 Nathan Potts; Bench: 14 Marlin Pollack, 15 Jared Brodrick, 16 Tom Blimka, 17 Glen Maxwell, 19 Jack Middleton, 20 Toby Collins, 21 Jarrod Morgan. Coach: Shane Rodney.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
