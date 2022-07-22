Daily Liberal

Jordi Madden and Fletcher Haycock to play in the halves for Dubbo CYMS at Cowra

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:03am, first published 3:30am
Jordi Madden has made the number seven jersey his own at Dubbo CYMS this season. Picture: Nick Guthrie

Jordi Madden won't let a new halves partner and a vastly-changed forward pack stop him from playing his natural game when Dubbo CYMS travels to Cowra on Saturday.

