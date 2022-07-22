Daily Liberal

Macquarie Raiders will host Bathurst Panthers in the Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:32am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kane McDermott has been one of Macquarie's most consistent players over the last few seasons. Picture: Nick Guthrie

Macquarie Raiders hooker Kane McDermott believes his side can continue their strong form this weekend when they host Bathurst Panthers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.