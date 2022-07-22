Macquarie Raiders hooker Kane McDermott believes his side can continue their strong form this weekend when they host Bathurst Panthers.
Panthers will be in town on Saturday to take on Macquarie at Apex Oval in round 14 of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Saturday's match will be the first time the respective sides have played each other in 2022 and McDermott is eager to see what the Panthers are like.
"It should be good, I've heard a lot about them," he said.
"We haven't played them yet so it will be good to finally see how they go and how we go against them."
The Raiders will enter the match off the back of four consecutive wins and McDermott is hoping they can add to that tally on Saturday.
"It's a good time of year to be doing good going into the semi-finals on a winning streak," he said.
"Hopefully we can win the next three (matches) and go in there ready to go."
Macquarie has been solid throughout the season but has put together some strong performances of late which have them inside the top two of the Group 11 pool.
With not much being known about Panthers, Macquarie is focusing mainly on themselves ahead of the match and McDermott admitted facing Group 10 sides has been exciting in 2022.
"It's interesting going from playing Group 11 where we sort of know most of the players and how they play," he said.
"Now we are going into a few games not knowing what they can do or how they play.
"Which is good, I like it and it makes it a bit more interesting."
Macquarie will once again be without Josh Merritt meaning Blake and Jai Merritt will be in the halves once again while Zac Williams has been named to play in the second-row after scoring the match-winning try last week.
During their recent run of wins, Macquarie's young core has been brilliant and as a club junior himself, McDermott is confident the future is looking good for the Raiders.
"Maclay (Ryan) has been there for a few years now and is just getting better and better," he said.
"Having Blake (Merritt) and Zac (Williams) there is good as well as Jai (Merritt).
"It's nice having a few young fellas who are sticking around and hopefully we can build a side over the next few years."
On the other side, the Panthers are coming off a 38-10 loss to Mudgee in their last match and will be looking to bounce back.
The Raiders' under-18s and super tag sides will both be in action also.
Saturday's first-grade match will kick off at 1:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
