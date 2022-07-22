Dubbo Demons coach Terry Lyons is hoping his side can put together a consistent performance across four quarters on Saturday when they travel to Orange.
The Demons will face the Tigers at Waratah Sports Ground with the former looking to bounce back after a heavy loss to Bathurst Giants.
Advertisement
With only a handful of rounds left in the AFL Central West season, Lyons' side sits second and equal on points with the Giants.
The Dubbo mentor wants his side to get back to playing their best football after two consecutive losses.
"I'm hoping for a lot of improvement, we took a bit of a backward step last week," he said.
"This week we are looking to just get back on track and reset our gameplan as well as play some good footy."
Dubbo were outplayed by the Giants a week ago, losing by 72 points in their worst performance of the season so far.
Without captain Dylan Fairall or Tom Byrnes for Saturday's match, Lyons has handed Paddy Duffus and Rupert Lindsay debuts in first grade.
READ ALSO:
Looking at his side as a whole for Saturday, Lyons is confident Dubbo can get the job done against what will be a determined Orange side at home.
"We will just play to the conditions we've got," he said.
"Hopefully we follow our game plan, we've got a reasonably solid team named.
"We are looking for a good performance."
After the Bathurst Bushrangers already wrapped up a home grand final and the minor premiership, the Demons are now fighting to host the semi-final with second place earning the right to host the fixture.
Even after two consecutive losses, Lyons is confident his side has enough talent and desire to match it with anyone in the competition.
"I think we can match it with in the best in the league," he said.
"We probably haven't shown it consistently enough yet but that's the beauty of having a season because you get better throughout the season.
"Hopefully we are still in a good spot come finals and can make a show of it.
Advertisement
"But this weekend is a really important game to try and retain that second spot."
The women's Demons side will also be in action earlier in the day when they too take on the Tigers at home as will the men's Tier 2 side.
A finals spot is on the line for the Tier 2 side who currently sit in fourth on the ladder, a win for them would see them all but confirm their place in the finals.
Saturday's play at Waratah Sports Ground will begin at 11am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.