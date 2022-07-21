Daily Liberal

Bathurst Bulldogs will host Dubbo Roolettes in the Westfund Ferguson Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
July 21 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alahna Ryan was brilliant for Dubbo in their last match against Bathurst and the two sides will meet again on Saturday. Picture: Tom Barber

They've had some epic battles in the past and Saturday's clash between the two Westfund Ferguson Cup heavyweights is shaping to be another classic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.