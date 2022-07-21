They've had some epic battles in the past and Saturday's clash between the two Westfund Ferguson Cup heavyweights is shaping to be another classic.
Dubbo Roolettes will travel to Bathurst on Saturday to take on the Bulldogs at home in a match which will not only be a top-of-the-table fixture but a game which could decide minor premiership.
Advertisement
The Roolettes are unbeaten so far this season through nine rounds with a close call coming in their first meeting against Bathurst when the two sides played out a draw earlier this year before Dubbo won 22-5 at home.
Dubbo co-coach Angus McDonald believes this weekend's match will be a chance for his side to wrap up the minor premiership well before the finals.
"I think so, we've probably had a disjointed last couple of weeks," he said.
"So just getting some consistency back and building towards the semi-finals is what I'm looking forward to.
"I think it's always a good game especially down there (Bathurst)."
The Roolettes are five points clear of Bathurst on the ladder and a win would see them all but wrap up first place.
READ ALSO:
However, the Bathurst side will be up for the challenge at home and Bulldogs boast several representative players.
After a week off due to the bye, McDonald said the side is well rested and should see a few players return soon.
"We're pretty right (with injuries), we had some pretty big knocks early on in the season which set a few girls back," he said.
"But we are starting to get most of them back now, it's probably more COVID which is playing around more with us.
"Everyone is in the same boat."
Both teams are extremely well-balanced across the park with powerful forwards and electric backs which should make for an exciting game.
McDonald is confident the Dubbo side can do enough to get the win on Saturday but knows it won't be easy.
"They really compliment each other I think, when they play Bathurst and Dubbo," he said.
"I think a lot of their work up the middle is tough, physical but we sort don't mind matching in there with them.
Advertisement
"Our team as a whole really measures it and plays to their strengths which is really exciting."
Later in the day, the first-grade men's side will be looking to stay in the competition's top four when they also face Bathurst.
The Roos are currently in fourth on 28 points and are surrounded by Forbes (22 points) as well as Orange Emus (29 points).
A win for the Roos could see them jump into third place should Forbes defeat Orange Emus.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.