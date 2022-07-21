It's been almost four decades since Forbes has hosted a competitive Australian Rules game but the town will do so on Sunday.
Dubbo Junior AFL will face Orange Tigers in Forbes as the town hosts its first competitive matches since 1986.
Forbes Swampies (Australian Rules) club president Alex Milsom is hoping the weekend's play will help grow the game in town.
"We've got about nine kids this year and merged with Orange," he said.
"The plan was to get Orange to play a couple of home games in Forbes but that wasn't viable.
"Merinda (Roll) God bless her and the Dubbo crew got involved by moving one of their home gams to Forbes.
"We are incredibly thankful for them but it's a great opportunity for AFL in Forbes."
Forbes is in the heartland of rugby league and union, with a pair of successful clubs dominating much of the town as well as sports such as soccer and netball.
While the weekend's matches will give the Forbes players a chance to play at home for the first time, it will also be an opportunity for those who are considering taking up the sport a first-hand look at what it is like.
"It's just about trying to break down those mental barriers we have about AFL," Milsom said.
"A lot of our kids have been getting a lot of stick at school because they play the sport but they've pressed on.
"They are happy and enjoying it which is the main thing, I think if you play the game and open your mind to it then you realise it is a fun game to play."
Milsom admitted it has not been easy to get the Swampies up and running after what has been a stop-start last two years.
"We started the junior AFL in 2020 with Auskick but then COVID-19 wiped out that year and the last year we tried to start up again," he said.
"We had about eight kids but our Auskick got wiped out again due to the weather and COVID.
"We've had a pretty rough time since we've tried to start things up.
"It's not easy to start an AFL club in a heavily dominated rugby league and union area."
Sunday's action at Gaggin Oval will begin with an under 12s battle between Dubbo and Orange at 9:30am with under 14s, 17s and youth girls matches to follow.
