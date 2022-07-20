Daily Liberal
Photos

Dubbo Eventing and Showjumping Association hosts Macquarie Jumping Festival

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:38am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An upgraded surface earning rave reviews from a former Olympian, some outstanding performances from visiting competitors, and strong local numbers doing the club proud.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.