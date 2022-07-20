An upgraded surface earning rave reviews from a former Olympian, some outstanding performances from visiting competitors, and strong local numbers doing the club proud.
There was a lot to like about the weekend's Macquarie Jumping Festival for the Dubbo Eventing and Showjumping Association (DESA)
Despite some chilly conditions, more than 60 riders were in action over the weekend and almost 400 rounds were completed during a massive two days of action.
"That's a lot when you think it usually takes two or three minutes per round," DESA secretary Belinda Lloyd-McMahon said.
Competitors travelled from the likes of Cobar, Orange, Tamworth and Canberra to be a part of the action.
The Macquarie Jumping Festival is usually held twice a year, once in the early months and then again in November, and the weekend's event had been rescheduled after COVID ruined any chance of it going ahead in April.
There was something on offer for everyone, with jumps starting from 45cm for the beginner riders and horses, right up to the main classes and the biggest class was 120cm for the seasoned riders and horses.
Brock Everingham from Quirindi finished as the Senior High Score champion, having won four major events while Melanie White won the Junior High Score title.
While those two riders were the best on show over the weekend, seeing so many DESA riders in action was a real point of pride for Lloyd-McMahon.
"DESA has been around for more than 40 years now and it was very simple when it started as just a few jumps in a paddock," she said.
"Now, it's built to be such a great club and we have a lot new riders who have come from other disciplines, whether it be dressage or camp drafting, for a change of pace.
"They have just felt like they belong and have felt welcome and we all do our best. We're lucky the people who run the club have been around the long time.
"We welcome new riders and help and give them advice and support. We have lots of training days and lots of opportunities for young riders and old riders like me to get their young horses going."
One of the biggest names to take part in the weekend's competition was Ron Easey.
The jumping was great on that and on par with our Sydney counterparts for the facility.- Belinda Lloyd-McMahon
Based at Quirindi, Easey previously competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and despite not having competed at DESA's Brocklehurst facility before, brought a team across to compete on the weekend.
"He had a team of 12 horses and riders from Quirindi and was full of praise for it," Lloyd-McMahon said.
"They were very impressed and happy with how easygoing everyone was and how well-run the event was and how safe it was.
"They're very keen to come back."
Everingham was a rider from Easey's team and was one of the real standouts of the weekend.
The safety Easey made note of is something DESA, like all jumping groups, puts real emphasis on.
One way the club has helped get even better if an upgrade to the main ring and warm-up surfaces, courtesy of sponsorship from Maas Group.
"It was just fabulous," Lloyd-McMahon said of the weekend's surface.
"The jumping was great on that and on par with our Sydney counterparts for the facility.
"We have to be very mindful of safety for horses and riders and the welfare of the horses. You need to think about their longevity so they're not jumping on hard surfaces or slippery surfaces.
"We're looking after everyone and it went really, really well."
The welfare of horses is a major aspect of the sport and many of those who were in action on the weekend were previously thoroughbred race horses.
The Thoroughbred Sport Horse Association (TSHA) was formed in 2019 to help give former gallopers a second career and there were a number of events just for TSHA horses at Brocklehurst on the weekend.
Those horses must also have their former racing name registered when competing not only as proof of their former careers but to help allow former owners and trainers to keep track of their former charges.
"The TSHA provides funding and prizemoney to run events specifically for ex-race horses and we ran a few of those events on the weekend," Lloyd-McMahon said.
"It's a great initiative for owners and trainers and everyone, really, to make sure the welfare of these horses is maintained."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
