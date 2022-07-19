The race towards the finals in the Dubbo District Football Association men's first grade is well and truly on.
Just a handful of rounds remain before the finals start for the competition and the Men's first-grade competition is as close as it has been in years.
Dubbo District Football's Jim Auld said he thinks the last few rounds of football could be very exciting to watch.
"The men are really tight, there is one game which is going to be played on Friday night which is a wash-out between Macquarie and Westside," he said.
"On their day any of the teams in first grade can beat the next side.
"It's a real competitive competition and no team can walk into a match thinking they are going to win it."
Currently in the men's first-grade competition, Macquarie United are top of the table on 31 points with the next four teams being separated by just four points.
Bulls sit second on 21 points ahead of Newtown Saints (20), Spurs (19) and Westside Panthers (18).
With just a few rounds remaining, Auld is confident all clubs across the grades will be wanting to push for the top two spots for the finals.
"We've only got a couple of more rounds to go before we get to the pointy end of the stick," he said.
"Everyone will be jumping around trying to get into the top four and the top two.
"The top two get two bites of the cherry."
As has been the case for a lot of sports this year, the wet weather has hit the local football clubs hard and Auld said it has thrown a few people.
"It's really upset every club with their training," he said.
"They haven't been able to get their training in that they normally would.
"It's no-ones fault, it's just mother nature."
Macquarie's first-grade women's side is also top of the table on 36 points ahead of Bulls (23), Newtown (11) and RSL (6).
The semi-finals of the competitions will begin on August 7.
