Orana Spurs have shown why they are one of the most talented sides in the Western Premier League after defeating Orange Waratahs 3-2.
Playing on the road at Orange's Waratah Sports Park, Spurs were too good for the hosts as they notched up their fourth win of the Western Premier League (WPL) season.
Spurs coach Ben Manson was impressed with how well his side handled a tough few weeks of frustrating results.
"I was very, very impressed because it's exactly what we needed," he said.
"We've been working hard but we needed a win, to beat second place after having a bit of crappy run with draws and a loss the week before.
"The boys just didn't have any confidence, they turned it around and it's good to see."
Spurs trio Justin Pickering, Jake Settree and Joel Tongue all scored for the visitors while Adam Scimone bagged a brace for Waratahs.
The Dubbo-based side isn't short on attacking weapons and Manson hand-selected a few players who stood out including a player who was out of position.
"Connor McDonald from the back, he set up a goal by running the whole way through the team before handing it off," he said.
"Brad Boney again, he is just incredible every week as well Lockie Taylor.
"He usually plays left-back for us but played centre mid on the weekend and he was just an animal, he worked really hard.
"It was good to hear we can adapt under pressure, to come away a 3-2 against Waratahs was the proof we needed to go forward. Justin Pickering was awesome, he finally scored.
"He hasn't scored all season and I said once you score you will do it again."
Orange Waratahs are one of the best sides in the WPL and Manson is hoping the two sides meet again, with a lot of respect shown in their clash.
"I hope so (we meet again), they are an exceptional team and if we are beating teams like that, they are just so consistent," he said.
"It just shows if we are on our game then we can beat anyone.
"The biggest problem for us all season has been our consistency with our team, we haven't been able to put a full-strength team together.
"We've done it twice and we won both."
Spurs are now in seventh spot on the ladder with four wins and five draws to their name but Manson knows anything can happen over the remaining rounds.
"We weren't playing bad football, we just got very unlucky," he said.
"Everyone is still looking at the table wondering why Spurs are so far down, at the same time that's what happens when you play the team who was coming first last year.
"I know, I don't want to get beaten by them so everyone has stepped up and are now playing harder as well as better.
"The competition is close."
Spurs will host Parkes on Saturday at Victoria Park, with the winner of the game to sit comfortably ahead of the other in sixth place on the ladder.
With still a long way to go in the season, Manson knows Spurs' next match is an important one to set up their push towards the finals.
"The next game is the biggest game for us, we play Parkes who is above us and if we beat them we will go ahead of them," he said.
"That would move us into a finals spot which is the goal, if we can get past Parkes this weekend then we will be in a good position.
"They did an extremely good job, Jared (Corby) was suspended but he got to take over the coaching."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
