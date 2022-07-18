Daily Liberal
Dubbo Demons defeated Bathurst Giants by 33 points in their AFL Central West battle

By Tom Barber
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:34am, first published 3:30am
Six goals from Lauren Hazell has led Dubbo Demons to a big win over Bathurst Giants in their top-of-the-table clash at George Park 1 on Saturday.

