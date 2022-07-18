Six goals from Lauren Hazell has led Dubbo Demons to a big win over Bathurst Giants in their top-of-the-table clash at George Park 1 on Saturday.
Hazell's haul was good enough on its own to outscore the hosts as the Demons came away 9.5.59 to 4.2.26 in their AFL Central West Women's clash.
One of the competition's best forwards, Hazell has kicked 10 goals in her past two games and bought up her 200th major for the club on Saturday, something she was completely unaware of.
"I honestly don't keep track of it, I kicked a couple already and then everyone was cheering after my third goal," she said.
"I thought to myself 'why are they cheering a bit extra it doesn't make sense' then one of the boys ran out to tell me I just kicked my 200th goal for the club.
"I honestly had no idea, I never kept track of that stuff at all.
"I've been playing on and off for the club since I was a kid."
The Demons were clinical on Saturday, a win made even more impressive by the fact they travelled over expecting to be short of players.
"I think Thursday night Pete (Martinoli) said we had 15 people," Hazell said.
"So I was going over thinking 'what do you expect when you've only got 15 available' but I rocked and we had 18 so it was a nice welcome surprise."
It was a strong third-quarter push from the visitors, which seemingly set up the win and Hazell believes there wasn't a bad performer on Saturday.
"We just switched on, unfortunately, we are known for starting a bit slow but we just sort of played our game and stuck to the game plan," she said.
"In the third quarter we just fired up, I think everyone got that whiff of we can do this.
"Everyone played their part well, it was all from the backline through to the forwards."
It is now the second win for the Demons this season against the Giants after defeating them in May.
For Hazell and the rest of the squad, it had been a while since the side experienced a win in Bathurst.
"We haven't done it much, I think the last time we beat them in Bathurst was the grand final," she said.
"To do it at home unexpectedly like that felt just as good as a final."
The victory now means both sides sit at the top of the ladder equal on 32 points with only a percentage having the Giants in first.
But with five rounds still remaining, Hazell said this season has been a great one due to several young players developing into fine footballers.
"The number have been so consistently, it's been good having the young girls come through," she said.
"They are so good, it's cool to see because as a junior myself we didn't have that so it's great they've got that stepping stone.
"It feels really cool and it's been fun to be a part of, hopefully, a few more of them can get their confidence up to play.
"Because all of them have really good skills and once they are comfortable they won't know themselves."
In the Tier 1 Men's match, the Demons were outplayed by the Giants in a big way going down 18.14.122 to 7.8.50.
The Tier 2 Men's side also lost their match on Saturday against Cowra at Mulyan Oval with the hosts winning 13.10.88 to 6.2.38.
