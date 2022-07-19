Naming the new Cale Oval grandstand after a local legend is something the Narromine Shire Council hopes will happen.
At their June Ordinary Meeting, Narromine Shire Council considered a motion to name Cale Oval's new grandstand after local football legend Bob Weir who passed away in March 2022.
Narromine mayor Craig Davies believes the tribute would be a wonderful acknowledgement of Weir's contribution to the sport in town.
"Bob is considered a Rugby League legend, playing league for 20 years, donning NSW and country jerseys, international clashes and winning three premierships as the coach of Narromine," he said.
"He contributed to the game with a lifetime of mentoring and is considered a highly respected man within the Narromine community.
"The naming of the Bob Weir Grandstand is subject to community feedback and Council encourages residents to make a submission for consideration."
Since 2003, the player of the match in the Group 11 grand final has received the Bob Weir Medal, a tradition which will continue on in the new Peter McDonald Premiership.
The Scott-Weir Medal will be given to the best player in the grand final for the competition, named after Weir and Group 10 legend Dave Scott.
Weir made his debut for Narromine as an 18-year-old in 1955 and was involved in the club until 1981, with an 11-year stint as captain-coach.
A hard-nosed centre, Weir played representative football for Western Division, Country and NSW.
He was part of the Western Division Team which drew 24-all against England at Wade Park in Orange in 1958.
He was a Country Rugby League selector for nine years and is a Group 11 and Western Division life member.
The naming of the grandstand proposal is now on public exhibition until August 15.
To make a submission visit Narromine Shire's webpage www.narromine.nsw.gov.au/council/public-exhibition.
