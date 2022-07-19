Daily Liberal

The new Cale Oval grandstand could be named after Bob Weir

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
July 19 2022 - 12:30am
Narromine Shire Council is considering naming the new Cale Oval grandstand the 'Bob Weir Stand' after the local legend's passing earlier this year. Picture: Belinda Soole

Naming the new Cale Oval grandstand after a local legend is something the Narromine Shire Council hopes will happen.

