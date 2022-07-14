While the formation of the Peter McDonald Premiership this year marked the beginning of a new era in the western rugby league, organisers are keen to maintain the proud history of both Group 11 and Group 10.
One of the major decisions made to help honour traditions of both competitions is the naming of the man of the match medal for the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final.
It has been confirmed the prize will be called the Scott-Weir Medal, honouring greats of the two proud competitions.
The award combines the Dave Scott Medal and the Bob Weir Medal, which were previously awarded after the grand finals in Group 10 and Group 11 respectively.
"It's great," Group 10 president Linore Zamparini said of the naming.
"We've had Dave Scott here for many years as our medal and Group 11 has had the same with Bob Weir.
"It's good to keep those traditions going. It's good to have this competition we've got but we've got to keep some of those traditional things so we both keep our heritage."
Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley, who questioned other aspects of the Peter McDonald Premiership earlier this week, agreed in regards to the medal and said a decision like this simply had to happen to honour two greats of the game in this region.
The Bob Weir Medal was first awarded after the 2003 grand final. It went to Luke Jenkins, someone who is still playing today, and the Dubbo CYMS great collected the honour again the following year.
Group 10 used Dave Scott's name as part of its grand final celebrations for the first time in 2008, 12 months after Scott tragically passed away from a heart attack aged just 39.
A hard-nosed prop, Scott made an enormous impact at the Bathurst Penguins, playing for 10 seasons from 1990 winning two premierships in 1994 and 1997, the second as captain-coach.
He played for Group 10 and Western Division, leading the famous green and white to the 1996 Country Championship title and then coached Western to the 2004 AAMI Country Divisional Championship, too.
He was also heavily involved with the St Pat's club.
Weir made his debut for Narromine as an 18-year-old centre in 1955 and, aside from two seasons with Young in Group Nine in 1970-71, played an incredible 26 years of rugby league with the Jets.
He was a permanent fixture in the centres for Group 11, Western Division and Country and played in the Western team that finished 24-all against England at Orange in 1958.
He played for NSW in 1965 and 1966. After his playing and coaching career finished Weir was made a Country selector, a position he held for nine years until 1998.
He captain-coached Narromine to a Group 11 premiership in 1968.
He was also a Group 11 and Western Division life member and passed away at the age of 85 in March of this year.
Scott and Weir are just two of many people who have left a lasting legacy on the game in this region.
Loxley is keen for more to be done to honour those greats, using Parkes legend and former Country Rugby League (CRL) chairman Wayne 'Jock' Colley as a perfect example of someone who needs to be remembered.
"I think it would be terrific," Zamparini agreed.
"Jock Colley did so much for rugby league, not just Group 11, but country rugby league. He was just here for rugby league and he's one we'd like to honour."
Zamparini has no doubt the region will continue to create players and administrators who will be remembered long into the future.
Former Western Rams chairman 'Ace' McDonald was honoured with the naming of this year's western-wide competition while a host of players from the region are now putting their name up in lights.
One of the biggest occasions for Western came on Wednesday night, when Dubbo St John's juniors Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton both represented NSW in the State of Origin decider while Wellington's Kotoni Staggs and Jack Wighton of Orange also wore the famous sky blue jersey this year.
"There's stacks," Zamparini said.
"You only need to look at the State of Origin teams and what came from Group 11 this year. That's terrific and it certainly says a lot about Group 11 and how they've developed them."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
