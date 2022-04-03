sport, local-sport,

Narromine great Bob Weir has been remembered as "your typical tough as nails centre" as tributes flowed for the NSW Country representative, who made it all the way to a state jersey. Maybe it was the hard, cold grounds of a Narromine mid-winter that toughened him. Weir, 85, passed away last week leaving a tremendous rugby league legacy. He played three games for the Blues 1965-66 after two matches with NSW Country Firsts. "He was actually a very gentleman until he crossed that white line," Bob Walsh, who served as secretary of the Narromine Jets when Weir was president, told NSWRL. "He was your typical hard-playing centre - he was as tough as nails, he really was. And he made the state side from the country as he never played in Sydney. "After he played for NSW, he was a certainty to be picked in the Australian side but was tackled by Peter Dimond and broke his shoulder. "It didn't end there though, Peter Dimond took his spot in the Kangaroos." READ ALSO: - Scrappy Raiders beaten by Dragons as western's new era kicks off - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Goats' early charge puts Bulls on the back foot in opening round Weir didn't retire despite the serious injury. "He played well into his 40s and gave it away eventually when he broke his leg," Walsh, also a NSWRL board director, said. Weir made his debut for Narromine as an 18-year-old centre in 1955 and was involved with the club until 1981 spanning 26 years with the Jets. He was captain-coach of Narromine when they won the Group 11 premiership in 1968. Since 2003 the player of the match in the Group 11 grand final has been awarded the Bob Weir Medal. Following his time with the Jets, Weir had two seasons (1970-71) as captain-coach of the Young Cherrypickers in Group Nine. He was part of the Western division team that drew 24-all against England at Wade Park, Orange, in 1958 when the Lions toured New Zealand-Australia. After his playing and coaching finished Weir was made a NSW Country selector, a position he held for nine years until 1998. He is also a Group 11 and Western Division life member. The Jets paid tribute to Weir on their Facebook site. "Bob was a rugby league legend, contributing immensely to the game of rugby league and the Narromine Jets," the statement said. "A proud father, grandfather and great grandfather, Bob was always a regular in the grandstand proudly watching his grandchildren playing." Weir leaves behind wife Judy and children Wendy, Alison, Heather, and Robert. Weir's funeral will be held on Friday, April 8 from 2pm at St Augustine's Catholic Church in Narromine.

