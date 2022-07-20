Hockey players in Dubbo will get the chance to learn from an Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner this weekend.
Former Hockeyroos goalkeeper Toni Cronk will run a session at Pioneer Park on Sunday morning as part of Dubbo Hockey Association's bumper gala weekend.
Local men's and women's competition matches will run all day Saturday before Cronk's goalkeeping clinic on Sunday morning is followed by two Western Masters League matches in the afternoon.
"Having someone like Toni there to promote hockey will be really good," Dubbo Hockey Association president Tracie Hardie-Jones said.
"She's been around the national team and played for the Hockeyroos at the Olympic Games two or three times so it's good for all our players, all ages and all positions, to have that knowledge.
"They'll be able to take away some really good tips to help improve their games."
She was also part of the Hockeyroos side that won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2006 and 2010 and she now runs her own goalkeeping coaching program.
The clinic on Sunday morning is open to anyone interested and Hardie-Jones is hopeful newcomers to hockey will see it as an opportunity to get into the game.
She added the weekend is also a much-needed one for the association given there has been little play during the school holidays and wet and cold weather while a spate of recent break-ins at Pioneer Park was also difficult to deal with the volunteers who keep the association running.
"It's just getting everyone back together and having a fun-filled weekend and some good hockey," Hardie-Jones said.
"Hopefully everyone enjoys themselves and with the Western Masters League too that will bring some good hockey to Dubbo before we go to the state championships the next week in Wagga."
The Western Masters League has proved a real hit in recent times and it's success, so much so it the Dubbo association the Community Event of the Year prize at the Hockey NSW awards night earlier this year.
Dubbo defeated rivals Parkes in Western Masters League grand final last year and the top two are again leading the way this season.
Parkes will take on Western at 1pm on Sunday before Dubbo meets Bathurst at 2.30pm.
"This is our third year (of the competition) and we're coming into the semi-finals in August and Dubbo and Parkes are still sitting on top," Hardie-Jones said.
"There's not much between us again and it's put a good spin on hockey for people over 35 who aren't playing the (Central West) Premier League.
"It's been good and having it here this weekend will be really good too."
Matches will start from 12.30pm on Saturday and run all afternoon. The goalkeeping clinic with Cronk will start from 9.30am on Sunday morning before the Western Masters League matches that afternoon.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
