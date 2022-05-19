news, local-news,

Members of the Dubbo hockey club have been left feeling harassed after the clubhouse was broken into three times in under a week. Last Thursday a number of unknown people made their way through the fence before breaking the lock on the storage room and men's toilet at the sporting club on Howard Avenue in West Dubbo. While nothing was taken, it's believed they returned on Saturday night and attempted to break into the canteen. A cat is seen on CCTV walking past which turned the sensor lights on causing them to flee. However about 1.20am on Tuesday vandals returned and turned off the power, before using "brute force" breaking a front window of the canteen, along with a bolted door. The vandals got inside and stole a number of items including the club's soft drinks, lollies, chocolates, eight bags of frozen chips, 30 scotch fillet steaks, icy poles, a pie warmer and even parts of the club's new coffee machine. Dubbo Hockey Association president Tracey Hardie-Jones said as a community-based club they were disappointed they had been targeted. "It's a bit sad," she said. "Because we're community-based in funding the canteen is what generates some of our funds to support our junior and senior players, and we're working toward getting another turf. "We're all working our butts off to get the hockey going in the town, and this is sort of a set back, we've got a strong committee but everything adds up." Ms Hardie-Jones said until lighting was upgraded and there was better security in place the club was concerned break-ins would continue happening. "This has just topped it off to know that obviously on Monday night they would have been watching what we were doing when we left," she said. Ms Hardie-Jones' main concern is safety, particularly for the female members who train at night during the week. "Just the security here for women at night, it's not safe," she said. "We're female-based during the week and it's dark, our toilets and everything are in the dark, the sensor lights don't come on and there's holes in the fence. "If you're a young kid coming off the field to go to the toilet at night, you're not to know if someone is in there. So we really need to step up the security in this area." The club, which leases the facility from Dubbo Regional Council, is hoping to secure funding through the NSW government to help make the facility more safe and secure. "If we could get the support through grants, and the backing from our local members and stuff like that I think hockey will go a long way," Ms Hardie-Jones said. As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppers.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wF2AsUhhR8g62Py4v8BYyb/bbb90825-b5f6-4d7b-9342-4ee59c76d2c4.jpg/r0_391_3840_2561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg