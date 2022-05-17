news, local-news,

A Eumungerie woman has had her charges dismissed, after she was caught with knuckle dusters in her handbag at court. The 20-year-old woman was at Dubbo Local Court for an unrelated driving matter in March this year when sheriffs noticed an elongated hexagonal item in her handbag on the scanners. The woman was pulled aside and her bag was searched when a set of brass knuckle dusters were located inside. READ ALSO: She told police she had found the weapon a number of years ago on a carnival ride, and put them in her handbag. She said she had shown her partner who told her what it was, but forgot about the weapon being in her bag. It was the police case the woman was in possession of the prohibited weapon at the time of entering the court grounds and "clearly aware" of the weapon's nature. Representing herself in court, the woman told Magistrate Greg Grogin she didn't realise it was illegal to carry the knuckle dusters - a weapon police said was used to exaggerate the damage inflicted by a punch. "It was completely accidental," she said. "They were rolled into one circular piece, and it was in my handbag I didn't even realise it was there. "I came back through the scanners in the afternoon and they had unravelled and so was picked up by the scanner. "I completely understand and take full responsibility." Magistrate Grogin revealed under the court security act the maximum penalty for this offence was two years imprisonment. However he recognised the woman was a person of good character and had no criminal history. The woman was not convicted and the charge was dismissed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/e28192da-586b-4d52-874d-e367f3bfc04c.JPG/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg