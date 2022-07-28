The Dubbo Rhinos' forward pack is getting back towards full strength just at the right time as the battle for the New Holland Cup minor premiership heats up.
The Rhinos will hit the road on Saturday and travel to Mudgee to take on the competition leaders in a crucial top-of-the-table battle.
After years of sitting towards the foot of the ladder, a vastly improved Rhinos side is currently just three points off the ladder-leading Wombats with two rounds to go.
Given Mudgee has the bye in the final round and the Rhinos will host the last-placed Narromine Gorillas, the winner of Saturday's match at Glen Willow will likely finish top.
"It's a massive game for the club," Rhinos coach Doug Sandry said.
"There's nothing like going to the competition leader's home ground and knocking them over and then, hopefully, securing the minor premiership and a home semi-final.
"That's not something we've had since 2013 and it's a massive, massive opportunity to achieve that this weekend. We're really up for it."
Sandry admits the Rhinos haven't been at their best in recent weeks, as proven by a shock 18-10 loss to CSU last weekend.
That ill-disciplined performance was quickly moved on from and things are looking far more positive for the Rhinos this week after a number of key players returned to the fold.
Young representative stars Lachie O'Malley and Nick Barton will be back in action at Mudgee after missing recent matches due to NSW Country Colts commitments while the barnstorming Joe Raikabula is also back from a knee injury.
Given much of Mudgee's success is built on the performance of their dominant and highly-regarded forward pack, the inclusions have been welcomed by Sandry.
"We've got some guys returning from injury this week and that's fantastic," Sandry said.
"We've been without our two flankers, Lachie O'Malley and Joe Raikabula, for the last four or five weeks now.
"One of our props, Ilaisa Tuinabua, was back last week and he had a really bad ankle injury earlier in the year.
"We've got another one coming back from injury next week so they're all coming back at the right time of the year.
"We're pretty confident we can go over there and achieve a pretty difficult task this weekend."
Sandry is particularly excited by the return of O'Malley and Barton.
The youngsters hadn't experienced a huge amount of top level rugby before this year but are now back to help the premiership tilt after representing NSW Country in the two-match series against Queensland Country.
The wins were shared one apiece and O'Malley started for the Cockatoos in both games while Barton started the second match.
"The experience they got out of that is fantastic," Sandry said.
"They both started the second game ... they played most of the game and I watched most of the match and they were outstanding.
"They won that second game so the confidence they'll get from that is incredible.
"We're really, really hoping for a big performance this weekend and we're expecting one."
In a blow for the Rhinos, they will be without influential five-eighth Kaiden Hill on Saturday due to suspension while Nash Forgione is no guarantee to play due to illness.
The Rhinos and Mudgee have met on two occasions this season and the wins have been shared one apiece.
The second grade match will be much like the first grade game as the two teams are battling for the minor premiership.
As much as the Rhinos want two more wins on Saturday, the fixtures will be ones to savour as the club continues to hit new heights.
"It would be ab amazing for the club," Sandry said of minor premiership chances.
"To come from where we were, three years without winning a game, to having semi-finals in Dubbo. You don't always get that opportunity and that's a chance we want to take.
"It means we have to win this weekend so we'll be out there and we'll be competing so we'll do our best and we believe if we play our best football we can get the result we're after."
That game kicks off at 1.55pm before first grade starts at 3.15pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
