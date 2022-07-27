Fusion Heat coach Tash Robinson isn't one to play mind games.
Her side is in the somewhat unfamiliar position of second on the ladder heading into the business end of the Dubbo netball season but there's still plenty of belief.
After some off-season changes to the playing roster, the simply dominant five-time defending premiers in A Grade haven't had everything their own way this season.
The Narromine Hawks sit on top of the ladder but when Robinson was asked who she considers the favourite for this season's title she didn't take it as a chance to put pressure on the current leaders.
"Heat all the way," she laughed.
Both sides scored strong wins in last weekend's return to action after the school holidays break to set-up a bumper top-of-the-table battle on Saturday.
Given the dominance of the top two this season - Hawks are undefeated and Heat has lost just once - Saturday's result will likely go a long way to deciding this year's minor premiers.
"First is obviously ideal because you get that second crack at the finals if things don't go your way," Robinson said.
"But we're happy with where we are and the girls have worked hard and they deserve their spot.
"Wherever we end up, we end up, but we just need to perform in the finals and get the job done."
If Heat is to down the Hawks and take back top spot this weekend, Robinson said it will be because the side plays it own game.
The coach described Narromine as a physical side and said her players can't get caught in that battle on Saturday.
"What we need to do is not get involved in that side of it and we use our ball speed, which works really well for us," she said.
"We need to keep the pressure on them for the whole three seconds and the whole game.
"That's where we seem to win ball against them, if we keep that pressure on and make them panic a little bit."
The other benefit for Heat heading into the match is the recent addition of Gilgandra youngster Bec Gaff.
Heat has spent much of the season without a reserve player on the sidelines but the recent addition of Gaff, who has "slotted in seamlessly", has helped take the pressure of those who start the match.
Heat heads into the Narromine battle fresh from a 67-21 win over St Thunder on Saturday.
While the match looks lopsided on paper, Robinson said that was never the feeling on the court and some of her players even came off at full-time concerned about the final result.
Heat did come under pressure at times but it was largely thanks to the defensive effort of Sarah Bridges that kept the champions in control.
"She played goal defence most of the game," Robinson said.
"Her agility and ability to pull in ball and take flying intercepts through the air was really good to watch. It was really pretty."
Narromine scored a strong 56-35 victory over the Hornets to maintain top spot on the ladder.
Elsewhere last Saturday, St Groovers moved up to third after defeating Fusion Mixtures 37-31 and Fusion Fierce scored a 47-24 win over the Nyngan Cougars.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
