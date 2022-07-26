Daily Liberal

Nyngan Tigers and Cowra Magpies chasing Western Premiership glory

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:13am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Bermingham has made a real impact for the Nyngan Tigers under 18s this season while (insets) a number of Cowra Magpies have also caught the eye.

The Nyngan Tigers have long felt like the underdog.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.