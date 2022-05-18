sport, local-sport,

The Narromine Hawks made a statement in the Dubbo Netball Association A grade competition on Saturday, despite a "shocking" second and third quarter. The Hawks and five-time defending champions Fusion Heat both went into Saturday's round three clash unbeaten, but it was the Narromine players who were celebrating at the final whistle. The Hawks won 46-33 but captain Trudy Althofer said some regrettable positional changes in the middle section of the game made the match far more nervy than it should have been. "I stuffed up two quarters with the positions," Althofer said. "Quarters two and three and shocking, on my behalf. But they (teammates) were resilient and pushed on and were outstanding. They showed a lot of patience, which was really good." After convincing wins in both rounds one and two, it appeared the Hawks were on their way to another big total when they flew out of the blocks at the Nita McGrath Courts. Althofer said the opening quarter was "outstanding" but it wasn't then until the final term when they really found their groove again. "In quarter three they (Heat) really caught up," Althofer said. "I think we we were only six ahead after quarter three and I couldn't wait for that quarter to be done. "But that was all on me. It was the positions I put the girls in and it wasn't working. It was evident but in quarter four we went back to original stuff and pushed ahead again." The result leaves Narromine as the dominant force in the competition after the opening few rounds. In the Hawks' three wins, they have scored 184 points while the defence has allowed just 71 against. The performances early in the campaign have even taken surprised Althofer, who admitted she didn't know what to expect in the lead-up to round one after the 2021 season was abandoned prior to finals due to the threat of COVID-19. "A lot of hadn't picked up a ball since they finished last season," she said. "The first game was a bit interesting as we got back into it and found our feet. It will be a season we'll have to play our way in to but that's okay." That statement should strike fear into the rest of the competition, as it appears the Hawks still have plenty of improvement left. As much as winning and performing well on the court is enjoyable for Althofer and her teammates, the most special part if the camaraderie and fun had each Saturday. The likes of Althofer, Denise Skinner and Renee Matheson have been part of the Hawks lineup for a number of years while Jenna Osborne is back after missing last season due to the birth of a child. "I've always said I'm very lucky to play with 10 other people who are truly good friends and people I genuinely want to spend time with," Althofer said. "I get to do that on a Saturday and I just love it. I love the team and they're really good people. I'm very lucky and they're very positive people so it's a blessing." Elsewhere in A Grade on Saturday, Fusion Mixtures maintained their healthy start to the season by defeating the Nyngan Cougars 40-17 while St Groovers defeated the Hornets 37 and St Thunder defeated Fusion Fierce via forfeit. The annual Pink Day charity round is on Saturday and all players are invited to wear a splash of pink and raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/e44b58d6-9124-48f3-b84b-ef8a46568a26.JPG/r0_738_7926_5216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg