Daily Liberal

Dubbo Junior AFL's decision to give home matches to Forbes Swampies a success

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:34am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Junior AFL club earned plenty of praise for taking matches to Forbes' Gaggin Oval last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.