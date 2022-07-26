Lillyann Mason-Spice describes herself as a "casual footballer".
It might seem a strange way for someone who has earned multiple Australian selections to talk about themselves in that way but enjoying footy has always been a focus for the flying fullback.
That's why getting park on the park with the Dubbo Kangaroos in the past month has meant so much.
After another season in Super W with the ACT Brumbies and earning her latest Wallaroos selection, Mason-Spice returned to the Roolettes in style earlier this month.
She scored four tries straight away against Forbes and followed it up with five pointers against Orange City and, most recently last Saturday, Bathurst Bulldogs.
"It just lets me be myself, basically," Mason-Spice said of playing for the Roolettes again.
"The girls can play off me as well and learn and get that bit of experience under their belt.
"I love coming back and giving the girls some tips. If they ask me I just help with things if I can."
Never one to get too carried away when discussing her own talent, Mason-Spice said she was "stoked" to be part of the Wallaroos' extended squad for Test matches in May.
She's yet to make her official debut as an Australian player but Mason-Spice isn't putting any pressure on herself when it comes to earning that green and gold jersey.
"I'm meant to be here for the rest of the season but it will just depend on any Wallaroo commitments or any other commitments," she said.
"I'm happy just to be there (Wallaroos camp) and learn and then I can pass that back on to the girls at home. I'm pretty happy to be up there but I'm a pretty casual footballer."
The focus for now is the Roolettes and a potential Westfund Ferguson Cup premiership.
The dramatic 14-10 win over fierce rivals Bulldogs on their own turf on Saturday was a crucial one for the Roolettes as it wrapped up the minor premiership for this season.
The win wasn't without controversy, as the hosts thought they would have a chance to pinch the game late when awarded a penalty seconds before full-time at Ashwood Park.
But the match was then called without Bulldogs being able to use that penalty.
It marked the second time the Dubbo side had beaten Bulldogs during the regular season and provided a real boost with finals looming.
The rivalry between the Roolettes and Bulldogs is one of the best of any sport in the region and the two sides have regularly duelled for titles in recent years.
While the Roolettes have got the better of their Bathurst foes on a number of occasions, they've yet to win a grand final and claim the competition's multiple prize.
No-one is getting carried away just yet, but Mason-Spice said scoring a gutsy win on the road last weekend while missing a number of injured forwards provided a real shot of belief.
"Especially the young girls coming through, it gives a bit of confidence that we do have the depth and skill to beat that team," Mason-Spice said.
"When it comes to it, that's the team we always want to play just because of the challenge.
"It's always a hard competition with Bathurst and they've always been a good team but I feel like in the next few weeks when all the teams have players away due to Country (representative matches) we could be in the position to put some points on teams.
"That can keep us on top and we can go into finals with some depth and hopefully injury doesn't pull us up."
Bulldogs opened scoring in Saturday's match via a penalty off the boot of Sarah Coleman.
While the hosts had plenty of ball after this and looked to be control, what happened in the minutes just prior to half-time was telling.
Dubbo showed just how dangerous it is when given a chance as it scored two tries in quick succession - star fullback LillyAnn Mason-Spice and scrumhalf Janalee Conroy crossing.
It gave the Roolettes a 14-3 lead.
Though Bulldogs pulled some of that margin back in the second half when prop Molly Kennedy charged over, more chances came and went without the hosts able to penetrate the Roolettes' determined on-line defence.
"We had a penalty at full-time and they called the game, we were five [metres] out," Bulldogs captain Mel Waterford said.
"But we had a lot of penalties leading in to that, we had a lot of opportunities, so as heart-breaking as it is not to have that opportunity to attack, we could have won before that."
The Roolettes are back home at No. 1 Oval this weekend for a meeting with Orange Emus.
Kick-off there is at 11.45am.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
