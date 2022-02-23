sport, local-sport,

Central West stars Bec Smyth, Kim Fyfe, and Lillyann Mason-Spice are in for a special season after it was confirmed the ACT Brumbies women and men will play two Super Rugby doubleheaders at home in 2022. The draw for the Super W season has been released and the Brumbies - including captain and Narromine star Smyth, Fyfe of Dubbo, and Forbes product Mason-Spice - kick-off their season on March 5 against champions NSW Waratahs. READ ALSO: - Rabbitohs relish chance to connect with regional students - Ram-page: Dubbo sides dominate opening round of Western Junior League - Sights set on champions after strong showing in opening rounds The Brumbies men also play the Waratahs that night in a bumper occasion at Canberra Stadium. "We're thankful to finally have a draw in place and as a team we're buzzing to get going next Saturday as one club against the Waratahs," Brumbies Super W coach Dan Hawke said. "Having the traditional front runners at home is a fantastic opportunity for us but saying that, the competition as a whole looks very strong and every game will be a final for us." Canberra will host another doubleheader against the Queensland Reds on March 18. Fyfe has been named captain of the Brumbies' women's side for this year while Fyfe and Mason-Spice retained their places in the squad.

