sport, local-sport,

Claire Bynon can remember a time when she would take a Dubbo Rams junior side on the road and return home having suffered a loss by 50 points or more. But those days just make performances like those on the weekend all the more special. Dubbo sides produced outstanding results in the opening rounds of the Western Junior League on the weekend and dominant performances were produced from the under 12s right through to the under 18s. In total, Dubbo sides won 24 of the 27 matches they played at Leeton, putting the Rams in prime position for glory in each age group. "I think come finals weekend we'll be taking out quite a few of them," Bynon said. As well as coaching the Rams under 14 girls' side, Bynon is also the coaching director at Dubbo Basketball Association this season. READ ALSO: - Future stars showcase exciting potential at successful junior carnival - Trainer worried country champs glory will soon be 'out of our grasp' - Spirited effort from young Goannas not enough against Brumbies Being in the position to oversee development across the board and watching how much effort all young players have put in over a number of years made the weekend's results all the more special. "I get a lot of joy out of it because I see how hard the kids work," Bynon said. "A lot comes from our Rams Rookies program on a Monday. So many of our rep kids, that's where they start. "When they were under 10s, or we've even got six-year-olds out there now, and they're coming through and they've got the basics. "We're playing teams who don't have the basics but when our kids make a rep team they've got the basic changes of direction or footwork and they can do lay-ups, so coaches have a good base to work from." The nature of the wins across the board was hugely satisfying. Given the young boys and girls have developed over a number of years the Dubbo sides not only won and won well, but they did so by showing real technique and skill execution. One positive of the COVID pandemic resulting in so many competitions being cancelled in the past two years is that a representative preparation program was able to be run in Dubbo and coaches were already well aware of the kids involved and their abilities before teams for this year were even selected. All Rams sides also went away to Terrigal to compete at the Coastal Classic earlier in the year and got the chance to play three of four games and develop further ahead of the start of the Western Junior League. The under 12 boys and the under 14 and under 16 girls finished as champions there, giving an indication of what was to come on the weekend. No Dubbo side lost more than once in the three or four matches played in their division at Leeton but despite the all-round excellence, the under 14 boys stood out. "They were outstanding," Bynon said of the Jonah Armstrong-coached side. "They played Leeton in their third game and they'd never beaten them. They beat them by 20 points. "They've got a new coach and he's a breath of fresh air. He's 23 and he's just come in and he's so keen. "He's very keen to work with me to build the kids up. He's grabbed this group of boys and they love him. He's firm but fair and he's got them playing great basketball and it's really exciting." Bynon's own side was also hugely impressive as they won three-from-three and the closest match they had was a 44-point victory. The under 18 boys won four-from-four while the under 18 girls defeated both Orange and Bathurst for the first time. The under 12 boys and under 16 girls were the other undefeated sides from the weekend. "The kids are happy," Bynon said. "They've got great support, they've got good coaches and they're happy to play. Good things happen when the kids are happy." The next set of fixtures will be played in Bathurst and Lithgow on the weekend of March 5 and 6. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/eadd65c0-54a2-423f-b366-0396672e8851.jpg/r0_46_1170_707_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg