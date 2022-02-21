sport, local-sport,

The Goannas under 17s might have suffered a loss in the second round of the Western Women's Rugby League, but coach Kaitlyn Mason couldn't have been more proud of the effort at Apex Oval. The young Goannas were understrength on Saturday and were forced into being a player short on the field for periods of the match against the Midwest Brumbies. The Goannas had only 13 players available and that, combined with the warm conditions, played a role in the 18-12 defeat. "I think it was a very solid game and there's a lot to learn from it," Mason said. "But what let us down was the numbers ... we didn't have any subs at all so that and under the warm conditions, the girls played really well. "The girls did really well under those conditions and I was super proud of the efforts." READ ALSO: - Scrappy CYMS hold on for a win against an undermanned Parkes outfit - Rams under 18s 'shattered' after four-point loss to Macarthur - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Illness and other sporting commitments impacted on the under 17s side on the weekend but despite that, the enthusiasm of the players who were available didn't waiver. The side went into the round of excitement in a positive frame of mind after an eye-catching 50-0 win over Castlereagh in the second round, but the circumstances around Saturday's match proved too much. "Even with the low numbers they still wanted to play and that shows how keen they are to play and that shows how keen they are to get out there and test themselves and push themselves as players and as a team," Mason said. "That's really good to see and hopefully we'll have a few more players this weekend but we might be the same again. But it will be another good test against Bathurst." Mason said all her players deserved credit for their performances on Saturday, but she did single out a few for praise. "Our girls up front, Maggie Scott and Sienna Tangaroa, they got us moving forward and Brielle Thuelle at fullback," Mason said. "She managed to stop a few tries and she was strung out running from one side of the field to the other but bounced off that field like she could have gone again. She played outstanding but all the girls played really well." The under 17s and under 15s were the only Goannas sides to play in round two as the Brumbies didn't have enough numbers to field under 13s, under 19s, or open-age sides this season. The Ben Bruce-coached under 15s scored a 16-8 win on Saturday to make it back-to-back victories to start the season. "It's really good to see them stringing together some good games and learning each game," Mason said of Bruce's side. All five grades will be in action for the Goannas next weekend against the Panorama Platypi at Bathurst. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

