A scrappy CYMS under 21s have done enough to remain unbeaten after they defeated Parkes 22-12 in their Western under 21s clash at Apex Oval on Sunday. It was CYMS who got on the board first as Jackson Bayliss muscled his way over early in the first half with Jordi Madden adding the extra two points. Parkes hit back soon after as Cale Dunn crossed the line before Mitch Wright converted the try to level the match up a 6-all. The back and forth nature of the match continued as Terrance Ryan crossed for CYMS to re-gain the lead as the host led 10-6 at the half-time. A brilliant dummy pass from Madden saw him cross early in the second-half before the halfback converted his own try to give CYMS a 16-6 lead before Jaymn Cleary got in on the act scoring a try of his own, which was also converted. Sonny Knight was one of Parkes' best players during the match and it was only fitting he barged his way over for a try in the dying minutes of the game with Wright adding the extras. READ ALSO: CYMS captain Tom Stimpson was pretty impressed with his sides performance in the match. "We sort of let them into the game a fair bit but we were pretty good," he said. "It was hot as buggery so there was a fair bit of dropped ball and we piggy backed them down the field with penalties. "We just got away with in the end I guess." Stimpson was full of praise for his fellow forward Palmer after an enormous effort. "Jaymn (Cleary) was good again, he was good last week and scored that try where he carried three blokes over the line," he said. Parkes coach Jimmy Clyburn said his side paid the price for a lack of numbers at their disposal on Sunday. "It just came down to numbers really, fatigue got to us," he said "Injuries as well, we had one on the bench for about 70 per cent of the game." "I'm stoked with the boys efforts. "They put in the effort and even scored a try in the last few minutes so I can't doubt their effort." Clyburn had nothing but good things to say about a pair of Parkes players who came across to the club just weeks before the start of the season. "We got a bit lucky there, Macquarie pulled out so we got Sonny (Knight) and 'Dunny' (Cale Dunn) who are two strike centers and they've ripped in for us this season," he said. DUBBO CYMS 22 (Jordi Madden, Terrance Ryan, Jackson Bayliss, Jaymn Cleary tries; Madden 3 goals) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 12 (Cale Dunn, Sonny Knight tries; Mitch Wright 2 goals)

