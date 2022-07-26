Daily Liberal
In Depth

Tuesday Tight Five: Talking points from the latest round of Central West Rugby Union

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE GREAT RACE: Cowra's aiming to lock in a Blowes Cup minor premiership, while (insets) Blayney's already got an Oilsplus major semi-final and Dave Conyers' CSU are into the New Holland semis.

WITH the finals almost here in Central West Rugby Union things are certainly spicing up - and we're talking a curry laced with chilli and dressed with tabasco sauce type spicy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.