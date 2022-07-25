Panorama FC slumped to another loss on the weekend and fell from top spot on the Western Premier League ladder but it didn't stopped co-coach Ricky Guihot from firing a shot at his rivals.
Having not lost a game in the first 11 rounds of the season, the Goats have lost three of their past four matches and surrendered top spot on the ladder to Orange Waratahs.
Advertisement
The latest loss for Panorama was a shock 2-1 defeat to a Mudgee side that sits eighth on the ladder and Guihot had a message post-game for those who may be now questioning his side's form.
"I'm not the slightest bit concerned about it," he said, of the loss.
"We'll get back to training and do what we do and improve again next week against a Barnies side who beat (Bathurst) 75.
"The thing is that I hadn't heard from a whole lot of people when we were flying high and everything was going brilliantly. You lose a couple of games and everyone's death riding you.
"I think there's a few teams in the competition who need to worry about themselves before they worry about the teams on the top of the ladder, that's for sure."
READ ALSO:
While the likes of Panorama and Orange Waratahs have been flying at the top of the ladder all season, the general feeling among rivals clubs has been the competition is wide open this year.
Barnstoneworth has been quietly going about its business all season and is now third while a vastly experienced Dubbo FC side sits just three points back in fourth.
Bathurst 75, a side loaded with experienced representative players, is fifth ahead of a Parkes Cobras team that defeated Panorama recently and has scored 10 goals in its past two games.
Orana Spurs is seventh and currently outside of the finals place but coach Ben Manson recently spoke about the belief in his squad and how anything can happen between now and grand final day.
"It's still open to change, if we win the rest of the season we could be at the top again," Manson said last week, prior to Saturday's loss to Parkes.
"You just can't tell with the football, it's such a high level and anyone on their day can beat anyone."
Spurs' hopes of finishing in the top six took a heavy hit on Saturday when they were thumped 4-1 by Parkes.
The result brought the Dubbo side crashing back to earth after a confidence-boosting 3-2 lead over Waratahs a week prior.
Advertisement
Manson's troops will now need something special to finish inside the top six as they've fallen seven points behind Parkes with five rounds remaining.
Spurs' loss was part of another disappointing weekend for Dubbo teams as Macquarie United moved a step closer to the dreaded wooden spoon after a 6-2 home loss to Lithgow.
Macquarie is stuck at the bottom of the ladder, five points off Orange CYMS.
Waratahs were also big winners on the weekend, thumping CYMS 6-1 to move to the top of the ladder on goal difference while Barnstoneworth defeated Bathurst 75 1-0 in the round's other match.
Dubbo FC had the bye.
Advertisement
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.