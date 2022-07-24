Daily Liberal
Photos

Dubbo Rhinos' discipline costs them against CSU Bathurst

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 24 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG NIGHT: CSU inside centre Matt Allen impressed against the Rhinos, taking a number of tough carries in a match the students won 18-10. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

TALK about a stark contrast - at full-time in Saturday night's New Holland Cup match CSU coach Dave Conyers was full of pride thanks to an 18-10 upset, while Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry slammed his team for a "totally unacceptable" display.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.