Dubbo CYMS league tag captain Demi Wilson doesn't have her sights only on Group 11 glory this year, she wants to take down the best of Group 10 as well.
League tag isn't involved in the western-wide competition this year, only first grade and under 18s have come together for the first time.
Female players have remained in their existing competitions but there will still be the chance for some crossover action later in the year.
The premiers of the Group 11 and Group 10 competitions will do battle in the Western Championship as a curtain-raiser to the Peter McDonald Premiership and Western Premiership under 18s grand finals on September 4.
CYMS is currently on track to feature on that date, as they sit undefeated at the top of Group 11 with just two rounds remaining the in regular season.
"You don't play all year to finish second or third," Wilson said.
"We don't just want to win the Group 11 one, we want to go through and win against the top Group 10 team too.
"That's what we're working towards and anything less than that would probably feel like a bit of a disappointment."
CYMS has impressed again this year and maintained its perfect record last weekend by defeating rivals Parkes 20-12.
The Fishies and Spacecats have long been the two top teams in Group 11 and have met in some memorable clashes over the years.
Last week's meeting didn't lack drama, as a brilliant Jorja Simpson hat-trick kept Parkes in the game but the sin-binning of halfback Shayna Male hurt the Spacecats' chances.
"They're a good side, Parkes, and they definitely push us every time we play them," Wilson said.
"They're definitely one of the teams at the top we're working towards beating at the end and it was a good game.
"It was a crappy win and could have gone either way but we got there in the end."
The CYMS side is loaded with individual brilliance and it was Madi Crowe, Alahna Ryan and Emily Caton who shone again in the win at Parkes.
Crowe and Ryan both scored tries in the win to continue their fine campaigns while Wilson said some of the squad's younger players have also been deserving of praise.
Whiteman twins Sophie and Claudia have made positions in the side their own while the "amazing" Millie Gooch continues to impress with her speed and ability to find the tryline.
Eve Bailey was another who was also singled out by the captain.
"She's only just turned 16 and she's really doing well and holding her own in the senior comp," Wilson said.
As pleased as she is with the way things are going, Wilson still wants more this season.
The stop-start nature of the season - the league tag side has had a bye every time the first grade and under 18s teams have played a crossover match - has meant its been difficult to really build momentum and last weekend's win at Parkes was described as "scrappy".
"We're definitely moving in the right direction but there's definitely still lots to work on," Wilson said.
"Yeah, we're at the top of the table but we're not really thinking about that at the moment. We know there's a lot we can improve at the right end of the year and hopefully it clicks.
"We've got some really, really good individual players and hopefully if it clicks at the end of the year we could be a team, in Group 10 and Group 10, that can be at the top."
Given this season has been frustrating due to the all-too-regular byes, CYMS has been one of the biggest advocates for bring Group 11 and Group 10 teams together in one competition next season.
Group 11 clubs recently voted in favour of having all four grades, including reserve grade, as part of a western-wide competition.
Dubbo CYMS has offered to play trial matches against Group 10 opposition during almost every crossover round this season.
"We just want to prove a point that we're willing to travel and willing to be in that comp. The more teams, the better," Wilson said.
And could Wilson's side match the best of Group 10?
"Definitely," she said.
"I'd be confident with the team with have right now and the ones we've got up and coming we'd be able to compete with Group 10 for sure."
CYMS meets Wellington next weekend before a final round meeting with the Macquarie Raiders.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
