Daily Liberal
Subscriber

Dubbo CYMS defeated Cowra Magpies 58-4 in the Peter McDonald Premiership

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 23 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo CYMS lost centre Jyie Chapman to a shoulder injury and winger Tom Hughes to a back injury in the side's comfortable 58-4 win over the Cowra Magpies at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.