Dubbo CYMS lost centre Jyie Chapman to a shoulder injury and winger Tom Hughes to a back injury in the side's comfortable 58-4 win over the Cowra Magpies at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra on Saturday.
The loss of the two was the only downside for the Fishies who crossed for a steady flow of points during an 80-minute performance that had coach Shawn Townsend smiling at full time.
"In the end, the two points is what we wanted, I'm happy with the effort. I think the travel, even though it's not far, took a bit out of us," he said.
The size of the win didn't surprise anyone with the Cowra Magpies struggling with injury as the end of the regular season approaches.
The only surprise came via the reappearance of Magpies forward Jack Buchanan who wasn't expected back this season after suffering what was believed to be a season-ending pectoral injury early in the year.
"That's how bad it is," Magpies coach Jack Nobes said of Buchanan's reappearance injury.
"He's nowhere near right but can't sit on the bench and watch," Nobes said.
When asked two weeks ago about a possible return this season Buchanan said the prospect was no chance.
Despite the punishing forward's steadying influence he was not enough to stem the flow of points against the Magpies in recent weeks with the home side going down to CYMS 58-4.
"Looking at that score I really don't think it reflects the effort that was there," Nobes said.
Despite playing well in patches the Magpies went into the halftime break down 26-0 and the points continued to flow for CYMS in the second half.
CYMS opened the scoring with a double to winger Tom Hughes inside the first 10 minutes.
For his first try to, inside the first three minutes, Hughes simply strolled over in the corner when the Magpies failed to number up.
His second was a more impressive effort, diving over in the corner and taking out the corner post but still managing to get the ball down. Both conversion attempts from the sideline were waved away.
Three minutes later CYMS extended their lead after Cowra turned the ball over in their own 22. This time right side winger Corey Drew crossed. Brad Pickering was on target with the boot with CYMS now leading 14-0.
On the back of a series of penalties and repeat sets Cowra worked themselves back into the match without putting any points on the board until five minutes before the break when their kick chase broke down, an aspect of the game for which they paid dearly.
From a kick CYMS centre, Jeremy Thurston broke a couple of half-hearted tackle efforts before racing away to score. He converted his own try for CYMS to go out to a 20-0 lead.
It got worse for the Magpies when CYMS' Jarryn Powyer crossed for a converted try inside the final minute of the half to take CYMS to the sheds up 26-0.
"They scored four tries out of nothing, take that 24 points out and all of a sudden it comes back to a much closer game," Nobes said of Cowra's kick chase efforts.
Despite the comfortable halftime lead CYMS coach Shawn Townsend said he addressed his side's discipline during the break.
"We got really sloppy, gave away a penalty, went for an intercept. They pressured us for a 10-minute period and were probably a bit unlucky," Townsend said.
"And then we got a penalty back but dropped it on the first tackle. We've got to be better at backing up from bad mistakes," he said.
Play was underway just a matter of minutes in the second half when CYMS crossed again through Mitch Cleary before Cowra finally got on the scoreboard courtesy of a try to Bob Jeffries.
CYMS struck again, in quick succession, with tries to Jeremy Thurston and five-eighth Fletcher Haycock. both from kicks. Both tries were converted by Pickering.
CYMS iced the match with further a try to Thurston, converted by Pickering, and unconverted four-pointers to Corey Drew and Brydon Ramien.
"We didn't ice any of our chances, they iced every one of there's," Nobes said.
"They are a team full of confidence on the back of a few good wins versus a team up against the wall with no confidence at all and a lot of players out. I think the effort, I was happy with," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
