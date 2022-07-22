WESTERN Premier League leaders Panorama FC had given up just 10 goals all season heading into Thursday night's catch-up clash with Parkes Cobras but by the end of the game they watched that total balloon by 60 per cent.
Panorama always knew the mid-week contest away to Cobras was going to be a challenge but the 6-3 scoreline against them came as a massive shock, unfolding on the back of a poor defensive performance against a Parkes team fighting hard for their finals future.
The massive result for Parkes - highlighted by a Mitch Hutchings hat-trick - was a boost ahead of Saturday's meeting with Orana Spurs at Dubbo.
The Cobras currently sit in the all-important sixth spot and are on track for finals but Spurs are four points behind and a win for the Dubbo team this weekend would heat things up.
Like Parkes, Spurs head into the match after a statement victory of their own.
After battling inconsistency for much of the year, Spurs put things right last weekend and defeated the second-placed Orange Waratahs 3-2.
Waratahs remain second behind Panorama, who will be out to bounce back quickly against Mudgee Gulgong this weekend.
"The Parkes side that plays at Parkes are a totally different kettle of fish, but that's no excuse for how we performed," Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said.
"When you're trying to play out from the back and you're pushing guys beyond the lines and you don't play the ball through those lines then you get punished.
"We're just dwelling on the ball too long and making poor pass selections, plus the intensity of the Parkes boys was just better than us. They wanted it more. There are a heap of different things you could put it down to ... but it's one of those ones you've got to write off and move past."
It's a wild turnaround from the previous contest between the teams. On that occasion Panorama claimed a 5-1 victory at Proctor Park.
The Goats now look to get things back on track against a Wolves side who accounted for Parkes 3-1 in their latest game.
"Since the start of the year I've always said that anyone can knock anyone over in this competition," Guihot said.
"No-one would have expected Spurs would go to Waratahs and beat them 3-2, and you wouldn't have expected Barnies to lose to Lithgow 2-1. Everyone has to turn up ready to fight for their spot.
"Now we're only hovering three points above the next teams and we need to turn up fired up on Saturday because the others behind us will be hungry to catch up."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Macquarie United will look to boost its chance of avoiding the spoon by defeating Lithgow at No. 1 Oval at 5pm while Bathurst 75 hosts Barnstoneworth and Orange CYMS and Waratahs meet in a derby clash.
Dubbo FC has the bye.
