Ben Anderson, Luke Tuckwell joint winners of Western Division Cycling Championships A grade

By Newsroom
July 27 2022 - 7:00pm
Third placegetter Cadel Lovett (left) with the weekend's A Grade joint-winners Luke Tuckwell and Ben Anderson. Picture: Supplied

IN A stunning result no-one could have predicted, Dubbo's Ben Anderson and Orange's Luke Tuckwell were declared joint-winners of the Western Division Cycling Championships A grade race when finish line judges couldn't separate the pair.

