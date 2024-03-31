Cougars dominate, all-rounders shine: The RSL Whitney Cup team of the season

The champions have been crowned, the whites have been put away, and the footy posts are up at Victoria Park.
The RSL Whitney Cup is over for another summer, but there's plenty to look back on.
The season went as many expected, with dominant duo CYMS and RSL Colts met in another decider, but that doesn't mean there weren't surprises.
A teenager led all batters, there were multiple seven-wicket hauls from bowlers, and the wooden spooners won the MoneyQuest Megahit Twenty20 title.
To celebrate the top achievements, we've chosen our team of the first grade season and you can vote for your player of the season here, as well.
A stellar season. The South Dubbo young gun has always been a player of promise and someone capable of blowing a bowling attack away, but this was the summer he put it together on a consistent basis.
The 18-year-old Murray topped the RSL Whitney Cup run-scorer's chart with 614 - almost 100 more than anyone else - and he basically single-handedly won the MoneyQuest Megahit final with a brilliant 68. That helped him go on to be named Dubbo Player of the Year.
He scored centuries for Souths, Dubbo's representative team and the Western Zone colts this summer.
You could put him in this team for much of the past decade. This season, there may not have been the memorable and destructive century where he tore an attack apart completely, but there were regular contributions for Colts.
He was second for runs behind Murray with 528 and he averaged more than 40 with the bat. On top of that, he was outstanding with the ball and took 30 wickets - with two five-wicket hauls - to complete a fantastic all-round season.
Simply, he remains one of the best cricketers in Western Zone.
A bit like Bower with the bat. There was a match-winning 93 against Rugby early in the season but it was otherwise just a string of consistent performances.
He finished with 523 runs to his name and he also averaged just a tick over 40. He scored quickly when needed while he also dug in and played captain's knocks at other times.
He led RSL Colts to another grand final while he also chimed in with 14 wickets.
As the dust settles on the season, Kempston can be satisfied with his efforts during his first campaign back at Rugby.
Installed as captain this summer, Kempston led from the front and scored 482 runs while he led Rugby to a fourth-placed finish.
The highlight of his season was a fantastic 91 from 109 balls against CYMS where he really took it to a CYMS attack in a way basically no one else was capable of this summer.
Kempston can also take the gloves for this side.
The Whitney Cup best and fairest winner played some of his best cricket this season. He's lost some pace with the ball and might not bomb as many big sixes as he used to, but it was an outstanding all-round season.
He scored more than 500 runs and averaged 50 with the bat while he took 30 wickets at an average of 16. There isn't a cricketer anywhere who wouldn't jump at the chance to have statistics like that.
Skinner played a lone hand for Newtown at times this season and the Tigers simply wouldn't have made the finals without him.
This was the toughest position to choose and Strachan just wins out ahead of CYMS captain Ben Knaggs.
The Macquarie captain was seventh for wickets this season with 28 at the eye-catching average of 14 and it's more impressive given he never took more than three wickets in an innings.
He scored more than 300 runs with the bat, highlighted by a courageous 100 to help Macquarie stave off an outright defeat to Rugby.
When he re-joined CYMS in the off-season it cemented the Cougars' status as favourites for the title.
The leading all-round delivered again, scoring more than 500 runs at an average better than 50 while he took 28 wickets at the staggering average of 9.61. Let those stats sink in for a moment.
He took one five-wicket haul and while most well-known as a hard-hitting, rapid-fire batter his performance of the season came in the grand final when he guided CYMS to victory with a gutsy and mature 62 not out from 106 balls.
Ted Murray may have been the main man for Souths this season but Rummans, his co-captain, can be proud of his achievements in 2023/24.
The left-arm spinner was in the top-five wicket-takers with 29 victims to his name while he also scored more than 300 runs in a strong all-round campaign that included Western Zone selection.
The teenager showed his quality when he banged 44 not out from 35 balls in a win over Rugby, one of just five for the Hornets this season, while he also took a five-wicket haul against Rugby later in the campaign.
'Buzz' came into the season as the number one quick in Dubbo and he finished the season with the same title.
The leading wicket-taker in first grade, Edmunds struck 39 times this season at an average of 11. He proved the man for the big occasion as he took five wickets in the grand final win over Colts while he also took seven in another match against the men in red earlier in the season and nine across a two-day game against Newtown.
Someone who never gives a batter a moment's rest, Edmunds also took five wickets for Dubbo against Parkes and played for Western Zone.
The breakout star of the season. Having played just one first grade game prior to this season, the teenage leg-winner went on to take 30 wickets this summer at an average of 13.
Yes, some of it was because batters took risks against him after navigating CYMS' elite pace attack but that is far from the only reason he finished with some many wickets.
A classic leggy not afraid to give it some flight, Hunt won the competition's Rookie of the Season and marked himself as one to watch in the coming years.
Didn't make as many headlines as teammates and fellow quicks Patterson and Edmunds, but Purse was a no-nonsense figure for CYMS this season and did a job nearly every time he was thrown the ball.
An uncomfortable bowler to face given his height and ability to move the ball, Purse was a key part of the Cougars' attack and finished with 27 wickets at 10.
A five-wicket haul in a losing effort against Colts was a standout performance while there were only two games also season where Purse didn't strike at least once.
