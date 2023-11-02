Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Dubbo's Matt Purse to play for Western Plains Outlaws at Bathurst

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 3 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Matt Purse moved to Dubbo a few years ago he decided playing cricket again would simply be a good way to meet people and become part of the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.