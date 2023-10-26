Two of the region's best cricketing exports will be honoured in November as part of the revamped Western T20 competition.
The Western Plains Outlaws and Central West Wranglers will play each other twice in three grades at Bathurst on November 5, with the overall winning franchise taking home the inaugural Tremain-Copeland Cup.
Hailing from Yeoval and Bathurst respectively, Chris Tremain and Trent Copeland have both had remarkable first-class careers with the latter only just retiring last season.
Western Cricket Zone president Mark Frecklington said the franchise concept is still going along strongly, even with now a new look.
"It sort of fits in with where we have been heading," he said.
"We've been fortunate that a few things have gone our way so can do that and extend what it was as well as make it a standalone competition."
After the decision to somewhat scrap the Plan B Regional Bash was made, the two opens matches will help selectors choose a Western Zone T20 side who will play a pair of games at the upcoming Country Championships in Bathurst.
The new Bathurst Sportsground is the intended venue for the opens matches.
The idea of having the under-age games on the same day as the opens isn't a new idea by any means but Frecklington said it will make for a massive day.
"We started with that concept in the last year or two," he said.
"We liked the idea of having the under 16s and 18s before the opens in the past, this just expands from there.
"It's going to be good to have all the games in Bathurst on the same day."
The respective winners of each grade will get a trophy of their own as well.
As an added bonus, a player of the day will be selected from each grade and the recipient will receive a medal named after a Western cricketing legend.
