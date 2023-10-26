Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Western Plains Outlaws and Central West Wranglers to play for Tremain-Copeland Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 26 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two of the region's best cricketing exports will be honoured in November as part of the revamped Western T20 competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from sports
'Aim for 2027': Why this bush footy legend urges caution for women's league
Vipers president Martin Power says there needs to be more thought put in to moving the Western Women's Rugby League competition to Winter before a final decision is made. Picture by Jude Keogh
'You don't try and develop the NRL in four years.'
Riley Krause
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.