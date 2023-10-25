Some of the Dubbo region's best up-and-coming athletes will get the chance to further their skills after being named to the Western Region Academy of Sport squads.
More than 100 athletes and coaches from around the Central West attended the two-day event held on October 21 and 22 in Bathurst.
Over the next few months, the squads will train together as well as learn about what it takes to make it as a professional.
"It is always great to host the athletes, squad staff and parents for orientation to commence the WRAS season," WRAS executive officer Candice Boggs said.
"It's a great opportunity for all athletes, parents, and coaches to come together as WRAS sets the scene for what's ahead with each of our programs.
"Looking across the athletes in attendance over the weekend, there is tremendous talent throughout every program. Under the guidance of the very knowledgeable and dedicated WRAS coaches these athletes are in for a great program ahead."
The athletes, coaches and parents attended a psychological education session run by Dr Gordon Spence which discussed mental toughness and energy management.
From there, the group were subject to a presentation from WRAS programs and strength and conditioning manager Dan Bunyan.
In the session, Bunyan delivered an overview of strength and conditioning common misconceptions within the strength and conditioning industry and an overview of the programs they will undertake during their time with WRAS.
Athletes worked through a series of strength, power, fitness and movement tests with the assistance of Charles Sturt University Exercise Science Strength and Conditioning Interns.
Media training provided an opportunity for our athletes to understand how to contact and feel confident talking with media outlets and use social media skills to optimise their online presence.
On the final day, the basketball, hockey and triathlon squads held their first training sessions.
Dubbo WRAS athletes:
Athletics Coaching Staff: Mark Penman
Athletics Athletes: Nullah Baker, Max McAneney
Basketball Coaching Staff: Claire Bynon, Cathy Raidaveta
Basketball Development Squad Athletes: Xavier Bowen, Mia Medway, Rusty Simmonds, Lucy Turner, Mason Weir
Basketball Graduate Squad Athletes: Zavier Newton, Kiara McKeown, Charlie Pollock, Mackenzie Stewart, Jack Taylor, Emily Winterton
Basketball Senior Squad Athletes: Indi Amos, Callum Bowen, Sam Bynon-Hargreaves, Jazzy Gordon, Cyarah Hargraves, Max Morton, Tully Pickering, Mia Richardson, Cohen Weir
Cycling Athletes: Emily Hines, Isabelle Russell
Future Stars Athletes: Sophie McAneney, Abby Osborne
Golf Athletes: Cooper Giddings
High Performance Athlete: Ella Penman
Hockey Athletes: Angus Coddington
