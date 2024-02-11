Daily Liberalsport
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Murray brings the magic as Souths show maturity beyond their years in grand final boilover

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated February 11 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were plenty of nervy moments, but Friday's MoneyQuest Megahit grand final finished with a feeling 'unlike anything else' for Ted Murray and his South Dubbo teammates.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from sports
Rams 'put the cue in the rack' up big but Robinson's double helps secure the win
Western Rams winger Nathaniel Robinson cooling down after their Laurie Daley Cup victory against the Riverina Bulls. Picture by Jude Keogh
Western bounce back after round one Laurie Daley loss.
Riley Krause
No comments
'I just can't explain it': Second-half masterclass leaves visitors lost for words
Western Rams forward Kayne Crowe puts on a big hit during Sunday's victory. Picture by Jude Keogh
Western Rams hosted the Riverina Bulls in Cowra
Riley Krause
No comments

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.