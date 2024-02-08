Decider a surprise for Souths but youngsters are keen to take on 'the pinnacle'

South Dubbo's rebuild is moving ahead of schedule, as even the co-captains of the team surprised they'll be playing in a grand final on Friday night.
The young Souths side meets this season's top dogs, CYMS, in the MoneyQuest Megahit Twenty20 decider at No. 1 Oval.
CYMS is unbeaten in Twenty20 matches this season while the Hornets shocked many by downing Newtown in last weekend's semi.
After losing three successive RSL-Whitney Cup deciders from 2015/16-2017/18, Souths suffered an exodus of players and slumped to the foot of the ladder. But there's been plenty of green chutes the last couple of years and 18-year-old co-captains Lockie Rummans and Ted Murray now lead an aggressive and exciting outfit.
"The rebuild, obviously, it needed to happen and it's happened real quick," Rummans said.
"That's the best part, we've got a really young group and they can all experience this really early.
"This sort of snuck up on us a little bit and we realised last Friday we were playing in a Megahit grand final. We've been coming down and watching these the past few years and now to play in one is going to be really fun."
As much as the Hornets want to shock the competition on Friday night, they can also use CYMS as role models.
It wasn't that long ago the Cougars went roughly six years without winning a T20 match before they transformed their fortunes, largely by bringing in a young group of players to learn and develop together.
"They're the pinnacle of cricket right now with they've done through their club," Rummans said.
"They brought up for the juniors and that's what we're looking to do in the near future."
Thomas Nelson, CYMS leading Twenty20 batter again this season, is one of few people who isn't too shocked to see the Hornets in the final.
As has been the case for a number of years now, the Friday night competition has been a mixed bag with some fantastic matches and strong crowds paired with teams missing some of their best players and disappointing spectacles.
"They've got a good young group there but they're all good blokes," Nelson said.
"They're probably the only other team that's put consistently put their strongest side out on the park.
"I think it's rewarding to see them in a final ... we won't be taking anything for granted come Friday."
As impressed as he is with Souths, Nelson is still determined to collect another trophy for CYMS.
Along with Colts, CYMS have led the way in Dubbo cricket in recent times and have won two of the past RSL Whitney Cups.
"We do have a lot of good players in our team, but I think the biggest thing is we play as a team, which I don't know if there's a lot of teams that can boast that at the moment," Nelson said.
"Everyone knows their role in the team know and 'Knaggsy' (captain Ben Knaggs) has been good with his direction.
"It's about doing those one-per-centers right and it will probably take us a long way to go close to winning the game."
While Nelson will be key on CYMS' side, Souths co-captain Murray will be the one to watch for Souths.
The powerful left-hander is the leading run-scorer in Dubbo this season and earned a maiden Western Zone call-up earlier in the summer.
He's keen to shoulder the responsibility of being the main man but is also aware a number of his teammates are now also feeling at home in the top grade.
"It's good to think that but it's good knowing there's blokes under you backing you up in case things go wrong," Murray said.
"We've got Harry Roscarel and Max Richardson, they've been playing very well lately, and it's good knowing you've got them.
"We've never really had the chance (in a grand final) yet, but to have it this early, it's pretty exciting for us."
A bumper crowd is expected on Friday night.
Under 10s blasters cricket will kick things off at 5.30pm before the final at 6.30pm.
In the change of innings there will also be a junior bowl-off to Storm the Sydney Thunder mascot.
