Whitney Cup TOTW: Murray the main man again while CYMS extends its lead

This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
After last round's washout, one-day play returned on Saturday and there were a number of players who impressed across the three games.
CYMS has extended its lead at the top of the ladder after getting one back over defending premiers RSL Colts in Saturday's grand final replay.
CYMS won Saturday's top-of-the-table battle at No. 2 Oval by 33 runs. Tom Barber and Fletcher Hyde (42) set the tone while there were other handy contributions in the Cougars' total of 7/193.
Colts captain Marty Jeffrey led from the front in the chase but after he became one of Patty Nelson's victims few others players were able to stand up life the run-rate late on.
At No. 1 Oval, Ted Murray continued his stellar season by blasting Souths to a thrilling victory over Rugby.
It appeared Souths had their work cut out for them when Rugby raced to 0/105 in 13 overs but they rallied and kept the total to 235.
It was still a big ask, but Murray whacked 84 from 76 balls at the top of the order and there were other crucial contributions as Souths won a fantastic match in the final over by just two wickets.
In the round's other game, Newtown was far too strong for Macquarie.
Skinner brothers Mat and Steve again did the job with the ball as the Blues were rolled for just 113.
Mat Skinner then completed a fine all-round game by combining well with Dan French to secure what finished a convincing win inside 28 overs.
Brilliant again. Murray is averaging more than 55 now in the RSL Whitney Cup while he's also made a century for Dubbo this season and blasted 75 from 45 balls for Western Plains in the Western Zone T20 Bash.
The young Souths side needed something special chasing Rugby's 235 on Saturday. Murray was the one who got the ball rolling at the top of the order with his 84 from 76.
More than 60 runs were still needed when he fell but he had broken the back of the chase and gave his side the belief to go on and win a thriller with just two balls and two wickets to spare.
Earlier in the day at No. 1, it was another opener blasting bowlers all over the park. Kempston was at his destructive best on Saturday and whacked 73 from 51 balls to get Rugby off to a great start.
Kempston hit seven fours and four maximums in his knock and combined with Ben Wheeler (47) in a 107-run opening stand.
It appeared that could be enough to lead Rugby to victory, but Souths had other ideas.
As good as Murray was for Souths, they need others to step up in the chase.
Roscarel did just that and produced the kind of knock we've been waiting for this season. One of the most talented young batters in the bush, the kid from Condobolin hasn't been at his absolute best for the Hornets this season but had showed his talent by making 170 for Dubbo's Second XI against Bathurst recently.
On Saturday, he was the perfect partner for Murray. Roscarel made 58 from 68 balls and put on 130 for the second wicket.
Tried to lead his side on Saturday but didn't receive a huge amount of support. Chasing 194 for victory, Jeffrey made a tough 52 from 91 balls but no other player scored more than 26.
While the Colts skipper would be disappointed he didn't go on with it after reaching 50, his score is good enough to land a spot here and continues a fine season with the bat.
He's on a roll now. Having made a habit of getting a start and then getting out, Barber has scores of 83 and 75 in his past two digs.
He walked out in the first over on Saturday with CYMS 1/1 and walked off with the scorecard reading 5/189. He proved to be the spine of the CYMS innings and held it all together while ensuring the runs kept ticking along.
His 75 came from 106 balls and included five boundaries.
Just doing what he's done for many years now. Taking wickets and whacking quick runs.
It might not have been the classic new ball spell, but his three wickets and figures of 3/33 from eight wrapped things up and knocked over Macquarie for just 113.
There were worries early in the run chase as the Tigers fell to 4/24 but Skinner banged 47 not out from just 38 balls - an innings including four boundaries and three sixes - to secure victory in 27.2 overs.
'Frenchy' didn't let teammate Mat Skinner steal all the headlines, as he combined with the all-rounder in an unbeaten 95-run stand that secured the win for the Tigers.
French continued his own handy form this season by making 51 not out from 47 balls in what finished a convincing victory.
French wasn't too keen on running as he whacked nine fours and six in his innings.
There was some classic Buckley on Saturday. Bowling his regular areas, changing things up, not conceding many runs, and taking wickets. He's been doing the same thing for more than a decade in Dubbo cricket.
He ensured CYMS wasn't able to pile on too many runs late and finished with the figures of 4/21 from eight overs.
It wasn't enough to secure a win as Buckley then made just 9 in the 33-run loss.
His gameplan might be simple when it comes to bowling but it's almost always effective. Skinner is no huge spinner of the ball but he's always at you and if you make a mistake, he'll strike.
He took 3/19 from eight overs on Saturday and that haul consisted of two lbws and a bowled. He also took the big wickets of Lachlan Strachan (6) and Ricky Medway (0) and played a huge part in the rolling of Macquarie for just 113.
He fell for just three opening the bat but his teammates got the job done with relative ease.
We raved about Murray and Roscarel before, but Rummans deserves huge praise for his performance on Saturday.
There was still plenty to be done late in the chase and the all-rounder combined patience with aggression to lead the Hornets to a memorable win.
The Western Zone representative finished with 44 not out from 35 balls and his innings ended up being just as crucial as those in the top order.
The spinner also earlier took 1/38 from his eight overs.
CYMS' total of 193 was a strong one on Saturday but against a side as good as Colts the bowlers had to deliver.
Nelson led the way as he removed Jeffrey (52), Buckley (9) and Ben Taylor (16) on his way to finishing with 4/26 from right overs.
His spell in the middle of the innings also helped keep things tight and put a mountain of pressure on Colts.
