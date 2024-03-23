Older and wiser Skinner focusing on his own game after receiving awards

It was a shock to the man himself but not to many others when Mat Skinner was named the RSL Whitney Cup best and fairest for 2023/24.
The Newtown all-rounder capped off a strong individual season at the Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA) presentation night where he took out one of the top awards.
"It was a bit of a surprise that one, I didn't expect to be named best and fairest," he said.
"I knew I was in with a bit of a shot at getting all-rounder of the year, it was sort of me and Mitchy Bower in contention there.
"It was a bit of a surprise to get both awards."
There could be the argument that no player impacts his side more than Skinner in first grade and not many would disagree.
When he is playing well, Newtown is often in and around the finals conversation as they were this season.
Finishing the season with 507 runs at an average of 50 plus taking 30 wickets, Skinner believes things may have got easier in some aspects the longer he plays.
"It's funny that the older you get the simpler cricket can be," he said.
"You just concentrate on your own game and not worry about any outside noise that is happening.
"Hopefully I can keep plugging along for the next couple of years."
Newtown's season came to an end in the semi-final at the hands of RSL Colts, with the latter recording a solid seven-wicket win.
In tricky conditions, the Tigers created chances early but failed to capitalise against a strong batting order.
"It was one of those things, we've been hot and cold all year in the field," Skinner said.
"Unfortunately we turned up cold in the final and put down a couple of chances, we didn't really give ourselves a chance in the game.
"That's something we can work on and get better at for next year to make a bit of a run at it."
Regardless, Newtown is well represented across the DDCA grand finals with three sides taking the field, something Skinner is happy to see for the club.
"We have seven teams in the competitions and five of them made finals," he said.
"Some of them just missed out so there are good signs there.
"Hopefully a few of the boys are keen to play up the grades (next season) which a few have already indicated that they are."
Meanwhile, Ben Semmler received the President's Award for efforts off the field across the season.
Other awards winners included Ted Murray, Ben Patterson and Aydan Hunt.
CYMS' John Reva picked up the RSL Pinnington Cup best and fairest while Adam Richards was given the same award for the RSL Kelly Cup.
