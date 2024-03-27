Is the CYMS-Colts rivalry and dominance good for Dubbo cricket?

RSL Colts captain Marty Jeffrey is certain change will come to the RSL Whitney Cup in the coming seasons despite the dominance shown by his side and CYMS.
Jeffrey was on the losing side on Sunday, March 24, as Colts was defeated by CYMS in the first grade grand final.
It marked the fourth straight meeting between the two teams on the biggest weekend of the season and the record now stands at two titles apiece in that time.
Most people within the Dubbo cricket community expected CYMS and Colts to meet in the decider when the 2023/24 season began and things, for the most part, went to script.
It's not since 2018/19 a team other than the current top two won the title.
Colts has been particularly dominant in Dubbo cricket and, amazingly, they have played in all but three of the past 19 first grade grand finals.
With the bulk of CYMS' side under the age of 25, they look every chance of now creating their own dynasty. Colts has a number of older heads nearing retirement in its lineup but there was already talk of another grand final meeting between the two in 2024/25 shortly after the game ended on Sunday.
"If you look back overs the years, it's been like that before," Jeffrey said of two sides dominating the competition.
"I still think it will balance out. I've had a little bit to do with the junior rep system at the moment and there's a lot of good players coming through.
"I think it's just the nature of where things are at the moment ... I think it will balance out over the next few years.
"It's just the way cricket is at the moment."
Colts and Souths met in four straight grand finals from 2007/08-2010/11, with the former winning all of them.
Newtown was the main challenger to Colts for a period prior to that while, in more recent times, Rugby featured in three successive deciders early last decade and Souths, yet again, lost three-in-row from the 2015/16 season.
But no two sides have been so evenly matched and well clear of the competition in Dubbo in recent history.
In a sign of the dominance, nine of the top 15 wicket-takers in the competition played for CYMS or Colts this season while five of the top 10 run-scorers were from the top two.
And while others may look on with envy, the fierce competition is something the two top dogs thrive on.
There were plenty of tense moments and words exchanged at No. 1 Oval during the weekend's showpiece match but into the early hours of Sunday morning members of both sides together were back at the ground celebrating the season together.
"It's bloody awesome to have another team that really rivals us and gives us a good challenge," CYMS captain Ben Knaggs said.
"You don't just want to arrive on a Saturday and play games of cricket where it's easy. That's not fun for anyone.
"This rivalry against Colts, I think it's unreal and hopefully it happens again next year.
"If they all stick around it can just keep going for another few years."
The looming challenger in the competition at the moment is South Dubbo.
Much like CYMS last decade, Souths have been rooted to the foot of the ladder in recent years but the team is loaded with players 21 and under who are improving each season.
The Hornets showcased their potential this season when they stunned CYMS in the MoneyQuest Megahit Twenty20 grand final while co-captain and opening bat Ted Murray topped the run-scoring in first grade and was also named Dubbo's Cricketer of the Year at last week's presentation night.
Murray represented Western Zone this season, as did Souths teammate Lockie Rummans, while Harry Roscarel, Rudy Peet, Kane MacFarlane, Archie Morgan and Harrison Quinn were among those who showed flashes of their talent in the top grade this summer.
As for the others, Newtown look to be around the mark for as long as Skinner brothers Mat and Steve are involved while the club has also been boosted by a subcontinental influx which has showcased the multicultural and depth of talent in the region.
Rugby and Macquarie both made changes to captaincy this season with Charlie Kempston and Lachlan Strachan taking over respectively. Both sides showed flashes of promise but finished some way off the top three.
