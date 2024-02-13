Why you won't want to miss these 10 games in the 2024 PMP season

Pre-season is well under way, the draw is out, and excitement is building for the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
A change of structure means every club will play each other at least once this year, creating the chance for new rivalries to be created alongside long-standing battles.
There's plenty to look forward to but we've picked out 10 games you simply have to attend in 2024.
Round one, Glen Willow Stadium
This is certainly starting the season with a bang. Mudgee, the runners-up last year and one of the best sides in the region for close to a decade now, against an Orange CYMS side which has undergone an off-season transformation.
Ex-NRL players, exciting youngsters returning home and other high-profile signings has CYMS placed as a premiership contender already.
With this match in round one, we'll discover if CYMS hits the ground running and is the real deal or if Mudgee is the still the top dog in what was once known as Group 10.
Round one, Carrington Park
Any derby is worth watching but there's plenty of reason to be excited by this all-Bathurst clash.
Pat's have been second best in recent derby history - having won only twice in almost a decade - but there's a fresh feeling around the team in 2024.
Chris Osborne is the new coach and the signing of Mitch Andrews is massive for those in blue and white. This match offers them the chance to get one back on their rivals and also start their new era with a statement win.
Round one, Apex Oval
That's right, another round one game. It's a huge start to the season.
On Dubbo derby day, the 18s is the pick of the action. That's because last season the St John's junior club - which feeds through to CYMS - had so many under 16s there were too many players available to play 18s this year.
That led a whole host of St John's players to go across town to Macquarie and now they'll start the new season by locking horns with a lot of their old clubmates. This game could be anything.
Round two, Kennard Park
These two teams should be good again but the main reason this is one to watch is because of two young fullbacks.
Ryan Manning of Hawks was arguably the breakout star of 2023 and Wellington's Tyrone Tattersall wasn't far behind. They provided plenty of highlights for their sides and announced themselves as two of the best fullbacks in the competition.
They'll be key to the hopes of two sides who played finals football last year and are keen to take that next step.
Round five, Wade Park
CYMS is clearly going to be a vastly different beast to the one that was thumped twice by Hawks last season. Their off-season signing spree means there should be a crackling atmosphere around Wade Park for this one.
On top of that, the game will feature two halfbacks at very different stages of their careers. For CYMS, it's former NRL premiership Daniel Mortimer trotting out for his hometown club in the twilight of his career. At Hawks, under 18s star Kayden Hoad will be handed the keys this season and the exciting playmaker will be tasked with leading his side to another derby win.
Round six, Glen Willow Stadium
Yes, it's the grand final rematch. But it's more than that. These two sides played two fantastic matches last season and head into 2024 as the undoubted top two in the region.
By round six we'll know if they remain the two top dogs, but regardless of where they sit this should be a cracker.
Both sides play a strong, fast, attacking style but are also happy to get down and dirty and do the tough stuff. It wouldn't any great surprise if it's an early indication of yet another finals match.
Round six, Jack Arrow Oval
Mitch Andrews against his old club. It's as simple as that. Andrews was, and really still is, a hero in Forbes and one of the most popular players to wear black and white in many years. The Magpies junior was a two-time premiership winner with his hometown club and was even co-captain-coach last year.
He surprised many by making the move to Pat's during the off-season and he's already all too aware the fans who once loved him won't be so warm with their welcome this time around.
Round seven, Pioneer Oval
This one is obvious and should be on the list every season. It's not a boring choice because this game delivers every season.
For atmosphere and intensity, little can beat this June long weekend derby clash. The Forbes fans on 'Magpie Hill' certainly make their voices heard and there's no love lost between these two sets of rivals.
Add in the fact Forbes is looking much stronger than the one which collected the Group 11 wooden spoon last year and it's got all the makings for another memorable afternoon.
Round 12, Tony Luchetti Sportsground
It's very likely a number of future stars will play in this game. Not only did these two meet in last season's Tom Nelson Premiership grand final, but the two clubs also met in a fantastic 2023 Group 10 under 16s grand final. That shows the depth of quality in their junior ranks.
Given Lithgow's recent struggles in the top grade and the rebuild happening there, the 18s could be the Workies' best chance of glory again in 2024.
Round 14, Jack Arrow Oval
The last time these two teams met in Bathurst, the Raidettes delivered St Pat's a very rare home defeat.
But when they met just a few weeks later in the grand final at Dubbo it was the Bathurst side celebrating with the silverware at full-time.
St Pat's is loaded with stars and has been the benchmark in league tag since basically when the sport was introduced, but the Raidettes have been building with a young group for a number of years. They got a taste of finals action last year and will no doubt be motivated by the decider defeat in 2024.
