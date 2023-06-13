Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Parkes Spacemen-Forbes Magpies derby clash shows best of bush footy

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 14 2023 - 9:51am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the full-time whistle blew at Pioneer Oval on Sunday, Will Wardle took off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.