The Forbes Magpies insist there's no panic in the camp despite another frustrating Peter McDonald Premiership loss on Sunday.
The latest long weekend derby defeat to Parkes leaves the defending premiers at the foot of the Group 11 pool and one point off fourth-placed Nyngan, who have a game in hand.
The Magpies have won just twice in seven rounds this season and face testing crossover matches against Bathurst Panthers and Orange Hawks after a general bye this weekend.
READ ALSO:
Hawks and Panthers are third and fourth respectively in the Group 10 pool but have just one more win than Forbes.
"They keep talking Group 11 is better than Group 10 but we're not looking into that," co-captain-coach Nick Greenhalgh said.
"We're worried about our own backyard. They're two winnable games but if we don't play the type of footy we train for then we'll get beat. We'll rest up and then we'll be ready to go."
Given the quality of all six Group 11 sides this season, Forbes' path to the finals appears difficult.
After the two crossover games, Forbes will meet Nyngan and fourth-placed Macquarie in two crucial matches before finishing the regular season by playing the current top three of Dubbo CYMS, Parkes and Wellington.
Despite the challenge, Greenhalgh said there isn't any need for concern.
"Not really, no. I don't think so. Our performance don't really show on the ladder," he said.
"We've been in every game we're playing. We got beat on the bell last week by CYMS and today it could have gone either way at stages but Parkes were the better side in the end.
"We're at the halfway point of the season and we obviously need to string a few (wins) together but, with the boys we have in those sheds and the quality we've got, if we keep working hard the results will come."
The position the Magpies find themselves in is nothing new.
During the past decade the side has just made finals before going on to lift the premiership silverware and that experience has Greenhalgh and fellow captain-coach Mitch Andrews remaining calm.
What didn't have the pair feeling so calm on Sunday was a number of questions from referee Anthony Pond.
Tom Toohey appeared to have scored his second try of the day early in the second half, only for it to be called a knock-on, while there was frustration when a shot from Tongia Fox on Rex Yallon was deemed a shoulder charge.
"There was a couple of crucial calls which didn't go our way and whether we think that was wrong or not, it doesn't matter now," Andrews said.
"The second half, Tee (Fox) hits old mate and the ref calls knock-on and then calls a penalty. That's a big thing and if we'd turned that into points we could hit the front and things turn.
"But in the end they played a bit better than us for the 80 minutes and that's why we're here a bit sad."
While Forbes sits at the bottom of the Group 11 pool, Parkes remains second and is now just one win off Dubbo CYMS.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.