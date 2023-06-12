Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Parkes Spacemen score long weekend derby win over Forbes Magpies

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The celebrations at full-time were akin to those seen at finals time, but the joy the Parkes Spacemen felt on Sunday was tempered by a serious injury for one of their own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.