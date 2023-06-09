He described it as Plenitude's grand final and Clint Lundholm made certain the Silver Goblet will remain in Dubbo after winning the feature race on Friday.
Lundholm's talented two-year-old took out the Kings Halls Jewellers Showcase Silver Goblet Handicap (1100m), beating out a strong field.
Many punters fancied Annabel Neasham's Hellfire Express but Plentiude showed the travelling gelding just how good Dubbo horses are.
Following the race, Lundholm couldn't wipe the smile from his face, understandably so after his connection with the owners was revealed.
"It was super, it was a six-month plan to have this one for the Silver Goblet and I couldn't have done it for any better clients," he said.
"They were my grandfather's mates and clients, to end up with a nice two-year-old and get the job done for them today (is great).
"This was our grand final so it's super."
Fellow Dubbo trainer Brett Robb's Annaynme ($31) got off to a fast start in the $40,000 feature, the richest race of the year for two-year-olds at the track.
Plenitude opted to settle in the middle of the pack and let the leaders dictate the pace of the race.
Jockey Grant Buckley cleverly began to shift wider in search of better track, with the Soft 5 tricky on the inside for runners earlier in the day.
Hellfire Express ($1.26) kicked away from the field and looked like taking the victory which many had predicted but a challenger emerged for the pack, Plenitude.
Lundholm's gelding showed great speed on the straight to kick up level with Hellfire Express, eventually getting his nose in front at the line to take the win.
After three career starts without a win, Plenitude was always fancied by his training team and Lundholm had full faith the gelding had what it took to take down Hellfire Express.
"It always the worry when city horses come out here," he said.
"Last start it was a winner in a pretty good field but we back ourselves.
"We took this one to Wagga Wagga and he only got beat by the smallest of margins.
"Here the other day I knew he probably wanted the run after giving him a bit of a letup after Wagga, I knew he'd be 100 per cent today and that was what got us the win."
Earlier in the day, Michael Mulholland's Dubbo Wanderer pulled off a remarkable in the Evergreen Turf Showcase (1000m).
Having missed the jump, Dubbo Wanderer powered home to take the win, one which looked highly unlikely after the opening 100m.
Brett Robb and Darren Hyde continued the Dubbo dominance, with wins throughout the day as well.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
