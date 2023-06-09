Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Clint Lundholm's Plenitude won the 2023 Silver Goblet

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He described it as Plenitude's grand final and Clint Lundholm made certain the Silver Goblet will remain in Dubbo after winning the feature race on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.