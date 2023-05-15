Bush footy has changed Will Wardle's life for the better.
The community aspect of sport and the unity within his Parkes Spacemen club is something he's welcomed after spending the bulk of his life in the city.
This season is Wardle's second at Parkes but you could be forgiven for thinking he's been a Spacemen for his entire career.
He was getting fans up on their feet and calling for more noise from the hill throughout Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership win over Dubbo CYMS and the response proved the love those supporters have for their barnstorming back-rower.
"I just love it. They've welcomed me in with open arms," the 26-year-old said of his time at Parkes.
"I had a couple of tough years there back in Sydney and to come out here and it's just like one big family. I'm loving my footy."
Before joining the Parkes Spacemen, Wardle played almost his entire career for the Thirlmere Roosters in the Macarthur competition on Sydney's outskirts.
He represented NSW Country while at Thirlmere but despite that on-field success, there were plenty of difficult moments off it.
"I lost my Dad when I was 14 and a couple of mates killed themselves," he said.
"Getting out of Sydney and getting out of the rat race and to come out here, just to have fun."
The passion that comes with bush footy is something which Wardle is savouring as well.
There's tribalism that comes with competitions like the Peter McDonald Premiership, as one-team towns like Parkes virtually come to a stop each weekend to support their local footy side.
A big crowd was at Pioneer Oval again on Saturday, with many CYMS supporters making the trek across from Dubbo to take in the Group 11 pool top-of-the-table battle.
"It's Dubbo CYMS against Parkes here. Dubbo is more than an hour away and the crowd is unbelievable and they get into it," Wardle said.
"It's great. Country footy, you can't beat it."
The positive place Wardle finds himself in at the moment is also having a real impact on his on-field performances.
Having been named man of the match for his effort in Group 11's recent representative win over Group 10, the back-rower was again a standout on Saturday and scored a double while he set up another with a perfect short ball and was full of running throughout.
"I feel pretty good. Just playing with good players, really. That makes it good," he said.
"Our pre-season was tough and I feel pretty fit and I'm happy. I can still play better but I'm happy.
"Just having fun. That's what it's about in local, country footy."
While he's only been at Parkes a short period of time, Wardle was all too aware how much Saturday's win over Dubbo CYMS meant.
The result marked the first time the Spacemen had defeated the Fishies since downing them in the 2013 Group 11 grand final.
It's only early on in the year and geez we've got a good team- Will Wardle
Captain-coach Chad Porter said it was a hugely satisfying result and while it may only be round four of the 2023 season, it was something to savour for the Spacemen.
"Bloody oath it means something. It means the world," Wardle said.
"They're the pinnacle and the best team in the comp. They have been the last couple of years.
"Forbes was too good for them (in the grand final) last year but obviously CYMS have good players and it feels really good."
Parkes is now in a four-way share of top spot in the Group 11 pool alongside CYMS, the Wellington Cowboys and the Nyngan Tigers.
Parkes hosts the Cowboys in what should be another real spectacle next weekend following the arrival of former NRL player Blake Ferguson at Wellington.
Wardle said the way his side conceded three relatively soft tries in the second half on Saturday was something to analyse but overall there's plenty of excitement in the Parkes camp.
"It's only early on in the year and geez we've got a good team," he said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
