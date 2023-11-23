Dan Mortimer set for stunning return after signing on for 2024 PMP season

Less than 18 months after announcing his retirement from rugby league, former NRL premiership winner Daniel Mortimer has revealed he will play once again.
The star half-back made headlines across the country when he returned to his hometown Orange CYMS in 2019 and took to the field during their 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
After spending the 2023 season away from the game, it was a call from his former reserve grade coach Anthony Redfern that convinced Mortimer to make a stunning comeback and play for CYMS in 2024.
"He's a very infectious, positive person and he kept peppering me about it," Mortimer told the Central Western Daily.
"A few things happened which made me tempted and that's all it took for Red. He got in my ear, rang me a few times and it's hard to knock down someone with that sort of energy."
The green and gold had a 2023 to forget in first grade.
The group won just the single game and finished last across the whole Peter McDonald Premiership.
"You don't like to see the club yo love go through that," Mortimer said.
"Ethan (McKellar) came on board and we just lost a lot of players through no fault of his own. It even happened to me. From 2021 to 2022, we lost about eight of our starters.
"CYMS have had a good ride for a long time and every club goes through it."
But in a signal to clubs across Western NSW that they weren't about to go down without a fight, CYMS signed former NRL forward Jack Buchanan as coach for 2024.
This was a point not lost on Mortimer who officially signed his contract on November 23.
"A few people have come back on board to steer the ship and if I can play a little role in helping the club get back on its feet, then that's my responsibility," he added.
"Now that it's done, I am excited. Once the season rolls around, I'll be much more excited."
While the former NRL star will no doubt offer his advice to any CYMS player who seeks it, he's glad to be back solely as a player.
"I wouldn't be back here if I was captain-coach," Mortimer said.
"Rocking up and playing footy without too much stress was a tempting thing. I don't think I could have worn the weight of coaching again, so I'll let Jack do his thing and be a student of the game again."
So after a year away from the game, what are his expectations for CYMS in 2024?
Fair to say, he's coming back with all eyes on the trophy.
"I don't play footy to come second," Mortimer said.
"But improving on last year is a start."
