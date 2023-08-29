ACM's Peter McDonald Premiership end-of-season awards | Part one

Back at home at hooker in 2023 after a number of years in the halves, Bonham has been the best player in the competition's best team. His intelligence is so clear to see each and every week. He knows when to run, his ability to pick out a forward to crash over close to the line is top-notch, while his kicking game has got CYMS out of trouble many times this year. Add to that his defence is pretty handy too.